Sports roundup: SWR scores half a dozen in victory over Mt. Sinai

(Credit: file photo)

Boys Soccer

Sept. 22: Shoreham-Wading River 6, Mt. Sinai 1

The Shoreham-Wading River boys soccer team looks every bit of a championship contender now eight games into the school season. The 6-1 victory over Mt. Sinai marks eight wins in a row for the Wildcats as they continue their dominance on the pitch. Shoreham-Wading River got two goals from Evan DeGroot and a goal apiece from Zack Makarewicz, John Zoumas, Dominic Sencadas and Tyler Nowaski. Makarewicz is currently tied for first in Suffolk County in goals scored with 11. The Wildcats will travel to Rocky Point Thursday, Sept. 25, for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Sept. 20: Connetquot 7, Riverhead 1

It’s been an especially tough season for first-year head coach Nic DeZenzo. Through eight games, the team still remains winless. They’ve only scored five goals all season in facing off against the best of the best in League 1. Riverhead’s lone goal scorer in the game was Ian Rojas, who netted his first of the season. The Blue Waves travel to North Babylon (1-3-3) on Thursday.

Field Hockey

Sept. 19: Huntington 1, Riverhead 0

Playing at home, Riverhead traded zeros on the scoreboard with Huntington for three quarters in a tightly contested game. Huntington (4-3) got the breakthrough goal from Alexa Wasoski with just 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. Casey Hubbard made nine saves for the Blue Waves. With the loss, Riverhead’s record drops to 3-3. Centereach (2-4) comes to town Friday, Sept. 26, for a 4 p.m. game.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 22: Southampton 2, Riverhead 1

Playing in the alternative league for the first time, the Riverhead girls soccer team has held its own, posting a record of 3-1 within division play. Outside of the division, they have lost all three matches. The Blue Waves got ahead early against Southampton as Gabby Re found the back of the net for the only goal in the first half. Southampton’s Addison Stevens, however, scored twice in the second half to give the Mariners the 2-1 victory. Riverhead will host Rocky Point on Thursday, Sept. 25. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: Shoreham-Wading River 2, Bayport-Bluepoint 1

After losing their first game of the season against Glenn, Shoreham-Wading River has now bounced back for two consecutive wins following a late winner against Bayport-Blue Point. The Wildcats trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring twice in the second half. Olivia Pesso and Cali Greco scored for Shoreham-Wading River (4-1-2). A year after making it to the New York State final four, the Wildcats look poised for another run. They travel to Center Moriches (1-5-1) Friday, Sept. 26, for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 16: Shoreham-Wading River 3, Hampton Bays 2

Shoreham-Wading River needed all five sets to settle the match against Hampton Bays, pulling out the win 15-9 in the final set. Michael Pfeiffer, who had more than 100 kills coming into the match, added another 31 in the victory. Bubba Kelban had 45 assists. Shoreham-Wading River (4-1) hosts Bayport-Blue Point (3-3) Thursday, Sept. 25, for a 4 p.m. game.