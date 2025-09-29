Weight Loss & Vitality opens first NY location in Riverhead

David Bauder, PA-C, Shah Ahmed, M.D., and Christopher Reeves, M.D., at the grand opening of Weight Loss & Vitality in Riverhead on Sept. 19. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Need a little help feeling your best? A new wellness practice in Riverhead is ready to offer some assistance. Weight Loss & Vitality held its grand opening Friday, Sept. 19, in a new office on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead, next to Riverhead Free Library.

The practice offers a personalized approach to health that addresses each patient’s unique needs, using diagnostics and targeted therapies to focus on goals like preventing chronic disease, reducing cancer risk, delaying cognitive decline or losing weight.

Founded in 2016 by David Bauder, PA-C, Weight Loss & Vitality has several locations in Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.; the Riverhead location is the first in New York State.

Mr. Bauder has an extensive background in clinical care and is a former officer in the Army Medical Specialist Corps. He opened the Riverhead office with two physician partners, Shah Ahmed, M.D., and Christopher Reeves, M.D., who met when both were working as anesthesiologists at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Dr. Reeves has over 25 years’ experience in the field of holistic medicine, integrating Eastern and alternative practices to address physical, mental and emotional well being. He completed his anesthesiology training at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, earning Resident of the Year recognition, and is a University of Illinois alumnus of both the School of Medicine and the School of Business & Commerce.

Dr. Ahmed obtained his medical degree at the University of Rochester and completed his training in anesthesiology at New York University as chief resident, with a specialization in neuro-anesthesia. He serves as medical director at the new location, with a view toward creating a personalized, holistic approach to his clients’ health.

“People feel better when they lose weight and start exercising. I’m living proof,” he said. As a young anesthesiologist working in New York City, Dr. Ahmed’s hectic schedule began to take a toll. “I started paying attention to how I’m feeling spiritually and mentally; I started running, I started lifting, I started eating better and lost the weight.” He eventually lost 26 pounds, just before the birth of his first child in 2023.

During COVID, Dr. Ahmed and his wife, Meredith Burcyk, bought a house in Riverhead as a retreat and quickly found that they loved living on the North Fork; they moved to Riverhead permanently with their two young sons (Luca, 2, and Ezra, 4 months) in January 2024.

The Ahmed family (Ezra Ahmed, Meredith Burcyk, Shah Ahmed, M.D. and Luca Ahmed).(Credit: courtesy photo)



“I’m so much happier out here. The weather is better, the air is cleaner, I can see the stars, people are nicer. We are definitely enjoying living here,” he said.

The practice offers medically supervised weight loss and hormone therapy, and offers a concierge medicine program, which costs $299/month or $3,500/year. The concierge program offers a “longevity blueprint,” along with unlimited in-person and virtual follow-ups and 10% off all medications, hormones and a la carte services.

In addition to the medical programs offered, the practice also provides procedures like fillers and Botox, platelet-rich plasma therapy meant to help with hair restoration and IV therapy for myriad issues, including recovery support for athletic performance.

“These are antioxidant therapies, mostly for recovery … to feel better and get hydrated,” said Dr. Ahmed. “None of these are miracle cures, but as an adjunct to making yourself feel better.” The IV treatments range from $110 to $315.

“The foundation of this strategy is nutrition and exercise. I model the right food and movement habits for my kids, and I do the same for my clients,” Dr. Ahmed said. “I want to be viewed as a trusted member of the community [who] can be relied upon to help navigate people through the often confusing onslaught of health and wellness information. I want people to live their best, most vibrant lives.”

Weight Loss & Vitality is located at 235 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead, 631-251-8228.