History was jam-packed at 2025 Hallockville Country Fair

Scene from the 44th annual Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm was extra special this year as the Riverhead institution celebrated its golden anniversary with events for the entire family Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees enjoyed everything from potato sack races and tastiest jam contests to tractor pulls and sawmill demonstrations thanks to their neighbors the Long Island Antique Power Association, and even historical cooking demonstrations and exciting Spirit of Long Island Drill Team horse performances.

Jeremy Garretson photos