Rise Life Services taps Jeanette Permenter as new CEO

Jeanette Permenter joined Rise Life in 2020 as operations director of the office for people with developmental disabilities division and has since moved up. (Credit: courtesy photo)

RISE Life Services of Riverhead has appointed Vinita Permenter as their new CEO. Ms. Permenter, who goes by Jeanette, brings more than 20 years of experience in the disabilities field.

She began caring right out of high school, working as a counselor for Concern for Mental Health. After earning her master’s degree, she worked in various positions at Family Residences & Essential Enterprises, working her way up to the vice president of residential services. She joined RISE Life in 2020 as operations director of the office for people with developmental disabilities division.

“My mother was in the same industry, so I’ve always been around it my whole life, and I’ve always known that I wanted to do something to help the population, whether it’s disabled individuals or individuals with mental health challenges. It’s just been in my life forever,” said Ms. Permenter.

Ms. Permenter stated she plans to continue expanding services, both by moving into new communities and strengthening existing programs. She would like to increase support for staff, whether through pay increases, training or career pathways. Ms. Permenter also hopes to deepen RISE Life’s food pantry and other community outreach programs to help even more families.

“I’m in it for the long run. My plan for RISE Life Services is just to be recognized as a regional leader in human services, not only for the quality and care that we provide, but for the compassion and creativity and resilience that we’re going to bring to this community that we are so privileged to support,” Ms. Permenter said.