Blotter: 19 arrests made in previous week

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27:

Steven Alvarado Euceda of El Salvador, 22, was arrested for alleged rape.

Christopher Kirincic of Riverhead, 32, was arrested for alleged public lewdness.

Mieczyslaw Stolarzewicz, 78, and Debra Austin, 59, both of New York City, were arrested for alleged harassment.

Riverhead residents Vincent Wilson, 60; Benjamin Oliver, 36; Ramona Torres, 72; and Oscar Perez Sola, 57; and Guillermo Zito of Mastic, 22, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated. Mr. Wilson was also charged with a town code violation.

Paul Phillips of Center Moriches, 27; Jahn Marisa of Shirley, 38; Ernesto Schibeci of Mastic, 46, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Schibeci was charged with two counts.

Engell Leon Garcia of Riverhead, 28; Corrine Hubbard of Shirley, 36; Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 26; and Jinsop Villamar-Alzarez of Riverhead, 27, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Meredith Foster of Calverton, 30, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.