Blotter: Man arrested on two counts of alleged sexual abuse

Riverhead police made the following arrests from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4:

William Barrett of Riverhead, 36, was arrested on two counts of alleged sexual abuse.

Pablo Camey Razana of Flanders, 33; Ignacio Lema Pesantez of Ecuador, 36; Kevin Santacroce of Southold, 56; William Knaub of Jamesport, 75; and Juan Char Ortiz of Riverhead, 35, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jose Castillo, 55, and Pedro Castillo, 67, both of Freeport, were arrested for alleged harassment.

• Kelvin Ransom of Medford, 56, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Taylor Blando, 26, and George Devlin, 65, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Roberto Rivera of Riverhead, 39, and Isis Hart Garcia of Setauket, 24, were arrested for alleged petit larceny, • Dilber Tezen of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged possession of a forged instrument.

Terri Freudenberg of Riverhead, 64, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

David Pacheco, 42, and Andrew Rodriguez, 23, both of Riverhead, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.