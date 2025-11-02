Election 2025: In their own words

The Riverhead News-Review sat down with each candidate ahead of Tuesday’s election to get their views on topics important to their constituents. At the end of each discussion, we gave them a chance to make their pitch in their own words. Click the play button to hear why they think they deserve your vote.

Riverhead Town Supervisor

The Riverhead battle for town supervisor pits GOP incumbent Tim Hubbard against local pastor Jerry Halpin.

Riverhead Town Board

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Riverhead Town Board. Incumbent councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern are both running for second, four-year terms. Both were elected in 2021 and have played critical roles in making decisions that shape Riverhead’s future. Two newcomers, Kevin Shea and Mark Woolley, have also entered the ring of this competitive race. Mr. Shea of Baiting Hollow, is a retired New York City firefighter and 9/11 first responder, and a staunch environmental steward. Mr. Woolley, a Riverhead native, is a seasoned government liaison who has worked with six different members of Congress.

Suffolk County Legislator

The race for County legislator between Republican incumbent Catherine Stark and Democrat Greg Doroski and it has an odd twist. Depending on the results of Proposition 2 on the ballot in Suffolk County, the winner could be back on the campaign trail next year.

The proposition looks to extend the term for Suffolk County legislators to four years from their current two-year stint.

If Prop 2 is approved, the elected legislator would serve a three-year term through 2028.

If it fails, the winner will serve a one-year term and have to run again next year to get on board with the state’s move to even-year election cycles to coincide with state and federal elections.

Early voting wraps up today, with polls opening at 10 a.m. and staying open until 6 p.m. The voting booths are located on the lower level of Riverhead Town Hall at 4 West Second St. and in the rear of the Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic.

Can’t make it to vote early? Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, registered voters must report to their regular polling location. Find out where to vote on Election Day here.