LIVEBLOG: Election Day 2025 coverage

Inside Stonewalls, where the Riverhead GOP are meeting for Election night 2025. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Hubbard & Co.

8:45 p.m.: The Grill Room is starting to fill up at Stonewall’s Restaurant in Riverhead, with over 40 people gathering to join the Riverhead GOP incumbents as election results roll in. Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, Councilman Bob Kern, and Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard have arrived. Many Riverhead Town employees are also present in support.

Riverhead Democratic candidates are meeting up at All-Star Bowling Alley’s American Grill to watch the election results come in. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Pastor’s in the house

8:15 p.m.: Democratic Supervisor candidate Jerry Halpin and his wife, Kristen, are among the first to arrive as guests filter in to the All-Star Bowling Alley’s American Grill on Route 58.

Laura Jens-Smith, the chair of the Riverhead Dems and former town supervisor, and Adele Wallack, vice chair of Riverhead Dems executive committee, prepare the white board to record the results as they come in.

Let the races begin

Polls close tonight at 9 p.m., but Riverhead News-Review will have continued live coverage of the 2025 election before and after the results roll in.

More than 50,000 voters cast early or mail-in ballots between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2 out of the 1,129,835 registered voters in Suffolk County, according to the New York State Board of Elections. There are 24,217 registered voters in Riverhead Town.

Overall, Democrats voters led the number of ballots cast early with roughly 21,000 turning out. Republicans followed with nearly 17,500, and independents totaled about 10,600, according to officials.

Riverhead voters will elect a town supervisor, two Bown Board members, a county legislator, a highway superintendent, and a town assessor.

The battle for town supervisor pits local pastor Jerry Halpin against GOP incumbent Tim Hubbard. Mr. Halpin is an independent candidate running on the Democratic line. He is lead minister at North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead and has worked in nonprofit leadership as a pastor for more than 30 years.

Mr. Hubbard served eight years on the Town Board as a councilman and was deputy town supervisor in 2018. He has served as Riverhead Town supervisor since he was first elected in 2023. Downtown revitalization is one of Mr. Hubbard’s top priorities, as well as continuing to improve public safety.

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Town Board. Incumbent councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern are both running for second four-year terms. Both were elected in 2021. The other members of the board, who are not up for election, are also both Republicans.

Two Democrats, Kevin Shea and Mark Woolley, are vying to break the Republican stranglehold. Mr. Shea, of Baiting Hollow, is a retired New York City firefighter and 9/11 first responder, and a staunch environmental steward. Mr. Woolley, a Riverhead native, is a seasoned government liaison who has worked with six different members of Congress.

Laverne Tennenberg and Mike Zaleski are both running unopposed in Riverhead for town assessor and highway department superintendent, respectively.

The County Legislator 1st District race between Democratic Southold Town Councilman Greg Doroski and Republican incumbent Catherine Stark could be affected by the results of the Proposition 2 question on East End voters’ ballots. If the proposition passes, the elected legislator would serve a three-year term through 2028. Currently, county legislators serve two-year terms.

There are 18 Suffolk County Legislature seats up for election this year, with 12 Republicans and six Democrats sitting on the legislature.

Stay tuned at riverheadnewsreview.com for live coverage of the 2025 election.