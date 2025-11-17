Where Thanksgiving desserts are easy as pie on the North Fork

Reserve the oven for the bird. These North Fork spots have the pie covered. (Credit: Doug Young)

Pardon us — because we do respect the Big Bird on the Thanksgiving table — but the pies take the cake. If you flaked on baking this year — or dessert making isn’t your jam — roll on up to one of these spots.

Briermere Farms

4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-3931

The standard-bearer. The traffic stopper. The lines of cars prove that people truly do come from east and west for a chance to take home a Briermere Farms pie. Apple, pumpkin and pecan are late-fall favorites.

Schmitt’s

3355 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-983-6565

“Holy Schmitt’s” isn’t a reaction reserved for the fourth-generation family farm’s next-level horseradish. Guests will say the same (or similar) about the caramel apple nut pie made with fruit fresh-picked from Schmitt’s orchard. Pre-order pies by phone or at the farm stand.

Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

170 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-9500

Local apple, pumpkin and pecan pies are among the options. But the most popular choice, the “fruit of the forest,” takes the fork in the road (or on the table) less traveled. It’s a sweet-meets-tangy mix of berries, pear and apples.

The Cooperage Inn

2218 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8994

Cooperage Inn is known for its pot pies, but don’t sleep on the baked desserts. Key lime, coconut cream and pumpkin cream are some of the crowd pleasers, and you can grab a pot pie while you’re at it. Pre-order and pick up at Cooperage and its sister store, NoFo Pot Pies (11160 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-548-7437), on Thanksgiving.