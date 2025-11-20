Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 20, 2025

By Riverhead News-Review

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 12, 2025.

Calverton (11933)

  • Mehrdad Calverton LLC & Mehran Calverton LLC to County of Suffolk, Fresh Pond Avenue (600-97-2-1.011) (V) $5,785,648
  • Bernard & Melinda Bobinski to Jason & Jessica Middleton, 1485 Sound Avenue (600-59-2-3.013) (R) $975,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Eric & Jennifer Klodnicki to Mordechai Nemes, 1760 Crown Land Lane (1000-102-7-8) (R) $1,515,000
  • Kenneth & Brenda Corrigan to David Curatolo & Elizabeth Filardi, 21655 Main Road (1000-108-3-10) (R) $1,115,000
  • Estate of Caroline Buhler to Lukasz Poduszczak, 50 Eastwood Drive (1000-110-3-16) (R) $865,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Michael & Linda Tropeano to Laura Mauriello & Tomer Blechman, 1740 Inlet Pond Road (1000-33-3-19.007) (R) $3,000,000
  • 6DE Osborne Trust to Isaac & Stephanie Israel, 538 Main Street (1001-4-3-25) (R) $1,200,000
  • Andrew Pace to Sasha Kawakami, 75 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-4-1) (R) $1,045,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • 152 Vista Court LLC to Andrew Waski & Alexandra Laird, 152 Vista Court (600-94-1-3.015) (R) $677,740

Laurel (11948)

  • Robert Finn to Roxanne DeFrancesco & Bennett Silber, 8908 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-5-19) (R) $1,598,908
  • Christopher & Tracy Donohue to 14065 Main Road LLC, 5075 Main Road (1000-125-1-13) (R) $402,000
  • Estate of Alma Zaccaria to Thomas & Kathleen Hall, 205 3rd Street (1000-126-7-13) (V) $220,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Further North Farm LLC to Riverhead Construction Financing LLC, 18625 Main Road (1000-108-4-1.004) (R) $2,465,000
  • Alan Croce Trust & Patricia Acampora Trust to Pandeli & Evdokia Gjini, 500 Wavecrest Lane (1000-100-3-5) (R) $1,080,000

Orient (11957)

  • Troy & Joan Gustavson Trust to Aller Weinstein Living Trust, 595 King Street (1000-26-1-30) (R) $1,701,320

Peconic (11958)

  • Gilda Martinez to Christopher & Toni Paulicelli, 1545 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-5-8.002) (R) $1,155,000
  • Estate of Vincent Jolliver to George Berry, 1250 Peconic Lane (1000-75-1-12) (R) $525,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Inheritance Development Co LLC to Bradford Allen Riverhead Development LLC, 1896 Old Country Road (600-118-2-4) (V) $2,825,000
  • Rita & Robert Wieczorek Trust to Patrick & Kathleen Lyons, 8 Lakeview Court (600-82.01-1-8) (R) $650,000
  • Hawkwind Bluffs LLC to Dalton Studios LLC, 2 Dolphin Way (600-4-1-2.002) (R) $640,000
  • Adrian & Ryan Scott to Carlos Morales & Elsa Duran, 64 Sandy Hollow Court (600-125-1-8.006) (R) $550,000
  • Estate of Charles Turbush to Adrian Cubule-Vargas & Mercedes Cubule, 77 Fairway Avenue (600-111-1-30) (R) $535,000
  • Habitat for Humanity to David Stanley, 508 Saint Johns Place (600-126-4-39) (R) $500,000
  • Barbara O’Donnell to Magdelena & Zachary Holmes & Teresa Duda, 648 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-4) (R) $485,000
  • Manuel Canel & Peggy Kibler-Canel to 236 Fischel Pl LLC, 236 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-22) (R) $400,000
  • Estate of William Jermusyk to Albanese Developers LLC, 530 Washington Avenue (600-126-1-44) (R) $280,000
  • Julie Conklin & Donna Danowski to Julie Conklin, 3501 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-43) (R) $134,440

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Anthony H. Palumbo (Referee) & George Pfriender (Defendant) to Hamptons Flips NY LLC, 23 Osprey Road (700-23-2-78) (R) $1,500,000
  • Estate of Norma Edwards to Gabrielle Mahlum, 1 Smith Street (700-15-3-109) (R) $700,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Pedro Rodriguez & Nayoung Baik to Joseph Denham, 40 Dinah Rock Road (700-1-1-28) (R) $1,999,000

Southold (11971)

  • Marratime Capital V LLC to Renita Sharma & Richard Vagas, 2375 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-6-36.001) (R) $2,495,000
  • Karen Hokanson to Maryann & Kenneth Birmingham, 1745 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-35) (R) $678,000
  • Christopher Gillanders to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive (1000-87-5-7) (R) $45,500

Wading River (11792)

  • John & Karina Keane to Michael LeMieux & Deana DeRosa, 6320 North Country Road (600-55-2-9.009) (R) $945,000
  • Michele Blodgett to Brian Stevens & Mary Prevete, 31 Wildwood Road (600-33-5-15.001) (R) $730,000
  • Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood & Aaron Seawood to Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood, 8 Karen Court (600-37-2-9) (R) $405,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

