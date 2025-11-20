The Wells Farm suffered more than $2 million in damages in the raging blaze that torched two structures and killed nearly 20 animals, the family said.

The destruction has been “a huge loss,” said Eric Wells Sr., the farm’s co-owner, in a phone interview Monday, Nov. 17.

The Nov. 12 fire at the Northville farm, in the Wells family since 1661, destroyed two of three barns. All of the chickens in one barn were killed, as well as two of the 20 pigs housed there.

Between the barns and the machinery, Wells estimated the losses at over $2 million.

“It’s tough, really the only way to describe it because there’s really no words to truly describe what we’re going through,” he said. “It’s hard to try and bounce back from something like that.”

There has been a glimmer of hope amid the charred tractors and smoldering equipment after the flames were doused. The family has received immense support from fellow farmers and the wider North Fork community.

“Some people have stopped by to lend their support [by] helping to clean up, and a few people have donated some tools for us,” Mr. Wells said. “[Other local farmers] feel for us, they really do. Some retired farmers had stopped in who still have some old machinery, and they offered to let us use their old machinery.”

He’s also thankful that his two teenage daughters and wife escaped any serious harm. The girls, along with a Riverhead police officer, suffered smoke inhalation and were rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

While at the hospital, doctors found that Mr. Wells’ wife suffered minor burns on her chest from the smoke, he said.

Despite the scare, the dad expressed pride in his teenagers for rushing to save the pigs.

“It’s very nice to know that my kids are that attached to the family business,” said Mr. Wells, adding that the girl returned to school this week. “It’s sad they had to go to the hospital for it, and really it’s not something I would have asked them to do, but at the time, it’s what needed to be done.”

The surviving animals are doing better as well after the stressful night, Mr. Wells added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help the family rebuild Wells Farm. As of Wednesday afternoon, it has raised nearly $9,395 out of the $22,000 goal.