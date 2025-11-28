Give back this holiday season with North Fork drives

Members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office distributed 295 turkeys and dinner baskets during the fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday. (Credit: Suffolk Sheriff’s Office)

‘Tis the season of giving, and Northforkers can give back to their community through a host of toy, coat and food drives. Below are some of them:

‘Stuff the Truck’ at Main Road Biscuit Co.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, Main Road Biscuit Co., located at 1601 Main Road in Jamesport, encourages brunch-goers to bring with them canned goods, dry foods like cereal and oatmeal, and/or unopened packaged toiletries to donate to the community. Those who’d like to participate can drop their items in the bins of the antique truck located behind the restaurant. All items will go to Mattituck High School’s food pantry.

For more information, visit Main Road Biscuit Co.’s Instagram @mainroadbiscuitco.

Kait’s Angels Gift Card & Toy Drive

Kait’s Angels is holding their annual Gift Card & Toy Drive through Saturday, Dec. 6. Be an angel this Christmas and help local kids enjoy the holiday season. The organization is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for kids across the North Fork and in Riverhead.

Donations can be dropped off before the cutoff date at any of the five following locations: Billy’s by the Bay, 2530 Manhanset Ave., Greenport; Hair Solutions, Suite J, 887 Old Country Road, Riverhead; East End Bagel Café, 46519 County Road 48, Southold; St. John Paul II Regional School, 515 Marcy Ave., Riverhead; and Dr. Doroski’s office,887 Old Country Road, Riverhead.

For more information, visit kaitsangels.org.

Orient Beach State Park coat and non-perishables drive

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park will be held Friday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy music, snacks and hot cocoa prior to the tree-lighting led by Santa Claus at 5 p.m. While the event will include festivities aplenty, those who come are also encouraged to give back to their community by bringing gently used coats and canned food items. Any donations are welcome and appreciated.

For more information, visit the park’s event site here.

Cutchogue Fire Department’s ‘Stuff the Sleigh’ 5K Race and Walk

On Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Cutchogue Fire Department will host their 13th Stuff The Sleigh 5K Race and Walk. The race raises funds for fire department’s scholarship fund and other charities supported by CFD. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, The Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation.

The children’s fun run will kick off the morning’s festivities at 9:15 a.m., in which they run a shortened race to the firehouse, met by Santa at the finish line. The race proper will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the firehouse and follows a scenic 5K course within New Suffolk. Once the race ends back at the firehouse, a reception complete with awards, clam chowder and other refreshments will take place.

The race also serves as a toy drive, and all participants are asked to bring a new toy to “Stuff the Sleigh” for families in need during the holiday season. Cutchogue Fire Department hopes to gather hundreds of gifts by the end of the race. Children who take part in the fun run are asked to bring donations of two non-perishable food items.

To sign up for the race, click here. For more information regarding the race, click here.

Twin Fork Beer Co. and Riverhead Rotary food drive

For a limited time, patrons of Twin Fork Beer Co., located at 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead, can bring in nonperishables and get a free beer. This food drive benefits Open Arms, Church of the Harvest and St. John’s Parish food pantries.

For more information, call Twin Fork Beer Co. at 631-209-4233 or visit Riverhead Rotary’s website at riverheadrotary.org.

CAST’s Toy Drive

Through Monday, Dec. 15, the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation is hosting their Holiday Toy Drive. They ask that community members donate new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages at the physical sites below, or ship them directly to CAST, 53930 Main St., Southold, NY 11971, attn: TOYS.

Cutchogue drop off locations include:

Cutchogue Barths Pharmacy, 28195 Main Road

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road

Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, 27245 Main Road

M&T Bank, 31525 Main Road

Unit 2 Go, 50 Commerce Road

Greenport drop off locations include:

Blue Duck Bakery, 130 Front St.

Congregation Tifereth Israel, 519 Fourth St.

DIME Community Bank, 218 Front St.

Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St.

Goldsmith’s Toy Store, 128 Main St.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 234 Carpenter St.

Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St.

M&T Bank, 74825 Main Road

Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road

Mattituck drop off locations include:

Blue Sage Spa, 11700 Main Road

CVS Pharmacy, 9870 Main Road

DIME Community Bank, 10900 Main Road

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road

Starbucks, 10095 Main Road

Strong’s Marine Mattituck Bay, 2400 Camp Mineola Road

Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Ave.

Strong’s Yacht Center, 5780 West Mill Road

Total Dental Care, 7905 Main Road

Zeifman Orthodontics, 50 Love Lane

Orient or East Marion drop off locations include:

Angel’s Country Store, 8955 Main Road, East Marion

Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road

Orient Country Store, 930 Village Lane

Shelter Island drop off locations include:

Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road

Shelter Island Library, 37 North Ferry Road

Shelter Island School District

Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road

Southold and Peconic drop off locations include:

Bank of America, 53300 Main Road

Blue Duck Bakery, 56275 Route 25

CAST, 53930 Main Road

DIME Community Bank, 54970 Main Road

First Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road

The Giving Room, 56215 Main Road

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic

Mullen Motors, 55980 Route 25

Port of Egypt Marine, 62300 Main Road

Southold ACE Hardware, 54795 Route 25

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road

Underground Training, 53345 Main Road

Finally, Riverhead’s drop off location is RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave.

CAST is also accepting gift cards and monetary donations, which can be mailed to CAST, P.O. Box 1566, Southold, NY 11971.

For more information, visit castnorthfork.org or call 631-477-1717.