Official results are in: Jerry Halpin named Riverhead Town supervisor

Jerry Halpin, his wife Kristen, and supporters on election night. (Credit: Amanda Olsen file photo)

Political novice Jerry Halpin has pulled off a stunning upset of Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard to become the next Riverhead Town supervisor, according to official results released by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Mr. Halpin, 54, an independent candidate running on the Democratic line, defeated Mr. Hubbard by 37 votes — 3,958 to 3,921 — according to results released Friday after all mailed absentee and military ballots were counted. The margin triggered an automatic manual recount of all 7,879 ballots cast.

“I am truly honored that the voters of Riverhead have entrusted me to serve our community,” said Mr. Halpin, lead minister at North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead. “Riverhead’s future depends on all of us — working together as neighbors and taxpayers, regardless of party — to ensure our community continues to grow stronger and brighter than ever.”

On election night, Mr. Halpin led by just 21 votes. But over the past two weeks, the board counted 113 additional ballots — 76 absentee, and 37 affidavits. Of these, 67 went to Mr. Halpin expanding his narrow lead.

State law requires a manual recount if the margin of victory is approximately 0.5% of votes cast. The recount began at 10 a.m. Monday at the Board of Elections, where a bipartisan committee began counting every ballot by hand. The process involved roughly 30 people and took over a day to complete.

The Riverhead Town supervisor office released a statement on Tuesday announcing Mr. Hubbard’s concession.

“The people have spoken, and while the result was not what I had hoped, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Supervisor-elect Halpin,” said Mr. Hubbard.

Mr. Halpin, who has worked in nonprofit leadership for more than 30 years, entered the race citing the 7.89% tax increase in the 2025 town budget — the town’s largest since the state cap was enacted in 2012 — and its impact on fixed-income residents.

His campaign for Riverhead Town supervisor focused heavily on fiscal management and listening to residents frustrated by four consecutive years of tax cap overrides. The town currently faces criticism over its 2026 budget, which includes another 7.74% tax levy increase.

“We are grateful to the voters of Riverhead for placing their trust in Jerry,” the Riverhead Democratic Committee said Friday. “This win belongs to every resident who believed our town deserves a government that listens, plans responsibly and puts people first.”

In the Town Council races, Republican incumbent Kenneth Rothwell staved off a strong challenge from Democrat Mark Woolley, Mr. Hubbard’s brother-in-law, winning by 58 votes.

Mr. Rothwell received 3,882 votes to Mr. Woolley’s 3,824. On election night, Mr. Woolley trailed by 74 votes, but he closed the gap as absentee and affidavit ballots were counted over the past two weeks.

Republican incumbent Bob Kern secured the second council seat with 3,958 votes — the highest total in any race. Democratic challenger Kevin Shea finished fourth with 3,515 votes.

“Mark and Kevin showed up every day for this community, and we are grateful for their dedication and the energy they brought to this election,” the Riverhead Democratic Committee said.

Mr. Halpin’s victory breaks the longstanding Republican stranglehold over the five-member Town Board. However, due to recent law changes for even-year elections in New York, Mr. Halpin would have to run again in November 2026.

He has already begun fundraising for the next cycle, asking his supporters to consider donating $37 — his margin of victory — in a Facebook post on his campaign page on Nov. 21.

In his concession statement, Mr. Hubbard thanked “the thousands of residents” who supported and voted for him in this election. He called his time as an elected official for the past decade “an honor and a privilege.”

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside countless of elected officials, community leaders, business owners and over 300 town employees towards making Riverhead “an incredible place to live, work and play.”

“I truly love the Town of Riverhead and have always believed in the immense potential this town holds,” Mr. Hubbard wrote. “It has so much to offer, and I remain optimistic about its future.”