Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 4, 2025

By Riverhead News-Review

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Real estate for sale sign in residential neighborhood, New Jersey, USA

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 26, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • 872 Union Ave LLC to Victor Perez & Veronica Vazquez, 872 Union Avenue (600-66-4-1.021) (R) $915,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

  • Antoinette Spina to Roelmer Lopez, 188 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-25) (R) $780,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Kevin & Kelly Feeney to Jessica Cosgrove & Karoly Vollmer, 2700 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.013) (R) $1,675,000
  • David & Steven Zuhoski to Zuhoski Farms Inc & Zuhoski Family Farms LLC, 12025 Oregon Road (1000-83-2-13.006) (V) $272,500
  • David & Steven Zuhoski to Zuhoski Farms Inc, Oregon Road (1000-83-2-13.007) (V) $60,000

Orient (11957)

  • Dogtrot LLC to Despina & Jay Landers, 1115 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-30) (V) $799,900

Riverhead (11901)

  • STA Holdings LLC to SXRG Properties LLC, 965 East Main Street (600-131-1-1.001) (C) $1,300,000
  • Robert Mare to Toni & Brian Neuschaefer, 55 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.058) (R) $819,000
  • Champion 11 Group LLC to Liliam Baidal, 506 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-8) (R) $595,000
  • Cornell Properties Corp to Local Property LLC, 799 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-11) (R) $370,000
  • BVR Management Inc to 644 Northville Tpke LLC, 644 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-6.001) (R) $270,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • 65 North Midway Road LLC to Robert Hansen, 65 North Midway Road (700-14-3-38) (R) $958,000
  • Carol Hallman to Scarlett Sunrise LLC, 5 Saint Marys Road (700-15-3-79) (C) $800,000]

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Paul Moschetta to Madeleine Piro, 9 Locust Woods Drive (700-8-2-1.010) (R) $1,200,000

Southold (11971)

  • Estate of Rosemary Schneider to Jake Vacovec & Gabriella Santi, 8095 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-6-16) (R) $1,250,000
  • Maria Markakis & Carmen St. George to Jason Bauer & Juan Mangiarotti, 1575 Founders Path (1000-64-4-15) (R) $950,000
  • Lucille Vogt to Loretta Braun, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 12E (1000-63.02-1-37) (R) $602,500
  • Daniel & Kimberly Petrie to 1160 Travelers LLC, 1160 Traveler Street (1000-61-2-2) (V) $475,000
  • Kenneth & David Mueller & Donna Magill to Keith & Donna Magill & Kenneth Mueller, 390 Lake Avenue (1000-80-4-4) (R) $200,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Julie-Ann Tathem to Isaiah & Victoria Robinson, 117 Sound Road (600-35-1-13.001) (R) $1,900,000
  • Richard & Donna Von Voigt to Connor Drost & Ryan McKinney, 6024 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.024) (R) $710,000
  • Juliette Shimkin to Thomas Eckhardt & Robin Harper, 208 Sylvan Drive (600-33-4-4) (R) $625,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content