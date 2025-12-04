Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 4, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 26, 2025.
Aquebogue (11931)
- 872 Union Ave LLC to Victor Perez & Veronica Vazquez, 872 Union Avenue (600-66-4-1.021) (R) $915,000
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Antoinette Spina to Roelmer Lopez, 188 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-25) (R) $780,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Kevin & Kelly Feeney to Jessica Cosgrove & Karoly Vollmer, 2700 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.013) (R) $1,675,000
- David & Steven Zuhoski to Zuhoski Farms Inc & Zuhoski Family Farms LLC, 12025 Oregon Road (1000-83-2-13.006) (V) $272,500
- David & Steven Zuhoski to Zuhoski Farms Inc, Oregon Road (1000-83-2-13.007) (V) $60,000
Orient (11957)
- Dogtrot LLC to Despina & Jay Landers, 1115 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-30) (V) $799,900
Riverhead (11901)
- STA Holdings LLC to SXRG Properties LLC, 965 East Main Street (600-131-1-1.001) (C) $1,300,000
- Robert Mare to Toni & Brian Neuschaefer, 55 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.058) (R) $819,000
- Champion 11 Group LLC to Liliam Baidal, 506 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-8) (R) $595,000
- Cornell Properties Corp to Local Property LLC, 799 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-11) (R) $370,000
- BVR Management Inc to 644 Northville Tpke LLC, 644 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-6.001) (R) $270,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- 65 North Midway Road LLC to Robert Hansen, 65 North Midway Road (700-14-3-38) (R) $958,000
- Carol Hallman to Scarlett Sunrise LLC, 5 Saint Marys Road (700-15-3-79) (C) $800,000]
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Paul Moschetta to Madeleine Piro, 9 Locust Woods Drive (700-8-2-1.010) (R) $1,200,000
Southold (11971)
- Estate of Rosemary Schneider to Jake Vacovec & Gabriella Santi, 8095 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-6-16) (R) $1,250,000
- Maria Markakis & Carmen St. George to Jason Bauer & Juan Mangiarotti, 1575 Founders Path (1000-64-4-15) (R) $950,000
- Lucille Vogt to Loretta Braun, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 12E (1000-63.02-1-37) (R) $602,500
- Daniel & Kimberly Petrie to 1160 Travelers LLC, 1160 Traveler Street (1000-61-2-2) (V) $475,000
- Kenneth & David Mueller & Donna Magill to Keith & Donna Magill & Kenneth Mueller, 390 Lake Avenue (1000-80-4-4) (R) $200,000
Wading River (11792)
- Julie-Ann Tathem to Isaiah & Victoria Robinson, 117 Sound Road (600-35-1-13.001) (R) $1,900,000
- Richard & Donna Von Voigt to Connor Drost & Ryan McKinney, 6024 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.024) (R) $710,000
- Juliette Shimkin to Thomas Eckhardt & Robin Harper, 208 Sylvan Drive (600-33-4-4) (R) $625,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)