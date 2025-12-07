Blotter: Six arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated

(File photo)

Riverhead police made the following arrests from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

41-year-old Hugo Jacobo Plato, 31-year-old Hector Guarcas Suruy, 20-year-old Walmer Juarez Milian and 22-year-old Freddy Lemus-Rodriguez, all of Riverhead; Andrew Hocker of Aquebogue, 51; and Danny Quezada-Palacios of Flanders, 22, were all arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Anthony Lagalante of Commack, 46; Jerry Edwards of Riverhead, 61; and Ruben Ventura Cruz of Riverhead, 27, were all arrested on alleged warrants. Mr. Edwards was arrested on two warrants.

Tina Novok of Wading River, 51; Anthony Smith of Deer Park, 43; Jade Pertessis of East Patchogue, 38; and Jade Meyers of Mastic, 35, were all arrested for alleged petit larceny.

41-year-old Gina Lewis of Riverhead, and 47-year-old Dequan Williams of Bear, Del., were both arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Jose Guevara Coreas of El Salvador, 27, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Antonio Cabrera Palacios of Riverhead, 39, was arrested for alleged assault.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.