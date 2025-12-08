Roanoke Avenue Elementary School lights up for the holidays

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School welcomed the holiday season with its annual wreath sale and lighting. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School officially welcomed the holiday season last weekend with a new tradition: lighting up a giant Christmas tree for the school with the help of the Riverhead Fire Department.

The celebration on Saturday, Dec. 6, also featured the school’s annual wreath sale, the lighting of its giant wreath and hot cocoa.

“It’s the start of the holiday season,” said principal Thomas Payton. “This is a magical time of year, particularly for elementary kids, and this kicks it off.”

(Credit: Brendan Carpenter footage/Angela Colangelo edit)

The annual wreath sale has been a staple for the school since 2011, a year after Mr. Payton became principal. The sale acts as a fundraiser for the school’s PTO, with all of the money going back toward helping the students.

The school’s fourth-grade singers showed off their voices, belting out three holiday tunes, led by Lily Kutner, the school’s music teacher. Following the special concert, parents joined their kids and looked up to the window above the main entrance, counting down from 10. At the end of the countdown, the window was illuminated by the school’s giant wreath, lit up with multicolored lights.

Karla and Carlos Vasquez were all smiles at their school’s holiday celebration. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

PTO members Cleydi Amaya, Melissa Mapes, Lindsay Raynor and Karma Marshall helped put together the festive event. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter

Madison Grigg and Amethyst Marshall braved the cold weather to celebrate with their friends. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Music teacher Lily Kutner led the fourth-grade singers. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Principal Thomas Payton thanked families for coming out to continue the annual tradition. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

For the first time, the Riverhead Fire Department helped light up a Christmas tree for the school. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Mr. Payton said the wreath was originally donated by a former student’s parent. They asked if they could hang it up, and it turned into a beloved holiday tradition.

This year’s celebration featured for the first time the help of Riverhead Fire Department, which is located directly across the street. Students, parents and administrators were happy with the surprise addition, taking pictures in front of the tree.

Families also took photos next to a blow-up Frosty the Snowman.

After the festivities were over, everyone lined up for hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookies from the PTO, warming up holiday-style on a chilly winter night.

“We have the wreath that will be lit through the holiday season. Now, a tree, for the first time, is going to be lit through the holiday season,” said Mr. Payton. “I think that this signifies the holiday season for our students.”