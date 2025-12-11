Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 11, 2025

By Riverhead News-Review

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Real estate for sale sign in residential neighborhood, New Jersey, USA

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 3, 2025.

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Ronald & Susan Smith to Jack & Nora Mueger, 2100 Duck Pond Road (1000-83-4-3) (R) $1,050,000
  • Bennie Pawluczyk to NoFo REO LLC, 3000 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-13-24) (R) $725,000

East Marion (11939)

  • Samuel Cooper & Noushin Najafi to Christopher & Sarah LaMoreaux, 2400 Bay Avenue (1000-31-16-8) (R) $1,325,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Royal & Alison Tuthill to Meghan McDermott, 675 Champlin Place (1000-34-3-30) (R) $2,200,000
  • Estate of Patricia Pincus to Lukas Pellizzi, 520 Fourth Street (1001-6-2-16.001) (R) $890,000

Mattituck (11952)

  • Joseph Casarona to Kristine Gonzalez, 18600 Main Road (1000-115-6-3) (R) $856,000
  • Roberta Alifano to Gregory Olsen, 1500 Grand Avenue (1000-107-3-13) (R) $650,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Christopher Seger LLC to Robert & Paula Whitman, 188 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.005) (R) $2,225,000
  • Tadeusz Babicz to Patuna LLC, 389 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-4-33) (R) $1,300,000
  • Pamela Miles to Oakland Drive LLC, 50 Oakland Drive West (600-65-3-5) (R) $500,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • John Sieni to Hugh & Eileen Caulfield, 23C West Neck Road (700-14-3-75.010) (R) $1,675,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Victoria Weickert to Virginia Weickert & Marc Rocco, 9 Tims Trail (700-18-1-5) (R) $634,298
  • Neal Sliker to Leslie & Robert LaRocca, 6 Southwick Lane (700-8-2-18) (R) $521,667

Southold (11971)

  • 94 Post Lane LLC to Timothy & Utaukwa Allen, 1750 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.010) (R) $3,850,000
  • Catherine & Timothy Murphy & Maureen & Patrick Murphy to Stephanie & Randy Klopfleisch, 205 Pine Avenue (1000-77-2-29) (R) $1,205,000
  • Patricia Booth Trust to Mount Beulah LLC, 195 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-2-8.004) (V) $791,000
  • Emily Schachter to Sea Coast CH Inc, 1700 Smith Drive North (1000-76-2-37.002) (V) $450,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Daniel & Kathleen Parnell to Richard & Renee Jones, 187 Fairway Drive (600-57-3-32) (R) $817,500
  • Christie & Frederick Forster to Alexander Chervenak, 20 Locust Road (600-27-3-59) (R) $520,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content