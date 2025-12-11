Community Calendar of Events: Dec. 11, 2025

Fundraisers

Saturday, Dec. 13, 1:30 p.m.: Basket raffle hosted by the Aurora Dorcas, Chapter #70, O.E.S., at Elks Lodge, 1239 East Main St., Riverhead. Donation: $10. Funds go to the group’s high school scholarship pool. Doors open noon, auction begins 1:30 p.m. Information and tickets: 631-375-0315.

Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 13, noon: Party with Santa in community room at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Great Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Door prizes, winners chosen at 2:30 p.m. Hot chocolate, snacks, potato chips. Santa arrives 1 p.m. by fire truck. Snow machine, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. Information: mattituckparks.gov.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 3-5 p.m: Oysterponds Historical Society Holiday Social, at the Village House, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, Food, drink, caroling, crafting and shopping at the Beach Plum Shop.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 13-14, 10:30 a.m.: Santa Comes to Town aboard a LIRR Greenport Scoot, Railroad Museum of Long Island, 440 Fourth St., Greenport. Santa will give out gifts to kids; one lucky child will win the Lionel Polar Express “O” gauge toy train set. Drawing held Sunday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m.: Menorah Lighting with friends and neighbors on the first night of Hanukkah, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Following lighting, reception at Congregation Tifereth Israel, 519 Fourth St. Vodka, latkes, jelly doughnuts, music. Everyone is welcome. Information: greenportvillage.com.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m.: Holiday Crafts and Letters to Santa at Little Red Schoolhouse, 101 Front St., Greenport. Holiday craft decorating; drop off letters to Santa. Blank letters available. Refreshments served. Information: greenportvillage.com.

Through Dec. 20: Beach Plum Holiday Shop at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, art, crafts and Oysterponds Historical Society merchandise available for purchase. Proceeds benefit OHS. View each day’s hours of operation: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Gingerbread University at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Blank canvas cookies to decorate however you choose. 75-minute decorating session. Fun for the whole family. Pricing packages, registration: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Thursday, Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association’s meeting and holiday get-together, Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Meeting, 5:30-6 p.m.: election of directors, vote on bylaw amendments. Tickets: $15, members; $25, nonmembers. Includes glass of wine, cheese and dessert. Limited spaced, reservations required: cutchoguecivic.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association ‘Cell Service in Southold,’ Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane. Discussion topics: proposed Town Code changes, facts about cell towers, next steps. Guest speakers: Heather Lanza, Tanya Negron. Free. Information: spcivic.org.

Music

Saturday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.: The Lysander Piano Trio plays ‘Dreams and Apparitions’ program, Jamesport Meeting House. Part of the 1731 Series, which brings internationally acclaimed musicians to the North Fork. Artists’ reception after concert. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.: ‘Help is on the Way,’ a tribute to cabaret singer Nancy LaMott performed by Rusty Kranskywith Jeff Wentz on piano, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets $20, at the door. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.: Special holiday music performance with The Realm, hosted by CAST at 53930 Main Road, Southold. For all ages. Free entry, registration required: TheRealm.givesmart.com. Info: castnorthfork.org.

Sunday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.: Carols and Cookies, a North Fork holiday tradition at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Familiar song favorites, new seasonal discoveries and a sing-along. Post-concert cookie reception. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Thursday, Dec. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.: Nature-based Solutions: Community Engagement workshop with NFEC president Mark Haubner, Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Discover passions for environmental issues, nature-based solutions. Free. Information: UUSouthold.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Seed Starting Workshop at The Vine Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Join ReWild / North Fork, SPCA and Corn Schmid to learn to grow a butterfly garden using native seeds. Free seeds available or bring your own. Required registration: ReWildLongIsland.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.: Winter Wonders of the Night Sky with Randall DiGiuseppe, Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Explore and navigate the winter night sky. Participants advised to bundle up. Tickets: $5, adults; $3, children; free, members. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead. Looking to spot some winter ducks, yellow-rumped warblers and great blue herons. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 12-14: Northeast Stage presents “Lessons from Hollywood,” a new play by James A. Pritchard, Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main St., Greenport. The holidays go south in every way. Adult content for mature audiences. Fridays, Saturdays: 7 p.m.; Sundays: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: northeaststage.org.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.: Open house and performance, “Home for the Holidays,” North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Festive dance, singing and scene work from community members of all ages. Free. Reservations not required. Information: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 6-8 p.m.: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays through December, noon-3 p.m.: Greenport Farmers’ Indoor Market at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market’s annex next to Pip’s, 216 Main St., Greenport. Fresh and preserved produce, cheese, bread, eggs and more.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Dec. 13: ‘Fluid Patterns: Water and a Changing Climate,’ a new East End Arts juried group exhibit at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: Marta Baumiller, Rainer Gross.

Through Dec. 13: ‘Artability on Tour,’ East End Arts in collaboration with Spirit of Huntington Art Center, at 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Group exhibition of work by differently abled students across Long Island. Opening reception Thursday, Nov. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments served. Free. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Through Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Through December: ‘Imagination,’ featuring works by Donald Garside, at the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Jan. 19: ‘Breathe Deeply,’ a collection of serene, meditative small works in different mediums, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Drop your anxieties at the door. Free artists’ reception Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. Collecting nonperishables for CAST at gallery. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through January: ‘Good Ground Arrives at Southold,’ with featured work by Mike Meehan and the Good Ground Artists, the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library during regular library hours. Artists’ reception: Friday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., light refreshments. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.