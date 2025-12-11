East Wind Wellness breathes new life into spa services

East Wind Long Island will unveil their new wellness space Dec. 10. (Credit: East Wind Long Island)

Stays and services at East Wind Long Island are getting a holistic upgrade.

The Wading River venue with a hotel, spa and restaurant on site unveiled East Wind Wellness, a reimagined suite centered around mindfulness, balance and community on Dec. 10.

Spa director Anne Marie Foley who spearheaded the transition from a traditional spa to a healing space, hopes the space supports healthy habits, stress management and connection for visitors from the Island and beyond, seeking peace.

The new suite, situated in East Wind’s spa area will feature guided workshops, wellness therapies and mindfulness sessions including floating pool meditation with sound bath healing, reiki meditation and massage plus traditional sound bath healing.

Many of the healing practice leaders at East Wind are bringing new skills to a space where they served as masseuses and in Foley’s case, previously as an esthetician.

Just coming into her role a year and a half ago, Foley knew the suite could offer more than the typical spa treatments they are now building on.

“I always had a vision that this place that meant so much to me, had so much more potential,” says Foley.