Fire damages Wading River home, destroys two vehicles

Credit: Wading River Fire Department

A Wading River home was heavily damaged and two cars destroyed in an early Saturday morning fire, officials said.

The blaze erupted shortly after 1 a.m. on 20th Street, according to Fire Chief Mark Donnelly, after neighbors called to report flames pouring out of the single-story home. Everyone inside escaped without injury.

One of two cars destroyed in Saturday’s fire. (Wading River Fire Department photo)

Charred remains of single-story residence on 20th Street. (Wading River Fire Department photo)

The fire gutted the home’s interior and blew out windows before firefighters brought it under control about 40 minutes later. Strong winds threatened to spread the fire to a neighboring residence.

Crews from Wading River, Riverhead, Ridge, Rocky Point and Manorville worked in gusty winds and icy conditions to extinguish the flames and remained on scene until 3:17 a.m. to check for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.