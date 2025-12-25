Hubbard won’t rule out supervisor rematch after narrow defeat

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard thanks those who spoke at the Dec. 16 town board meeting for the kind words and farewells. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

“Never say never.”

Those were the words Tim Hubbard uttered when asked whether a razor-thin election loss would mark the end of his time in Riverhead Town government.

Just weeks after losing his supervisor seat by 37 votes, Mr. Hubbard said he wouldn’t rule out a rematch against Jerry Halpin, the political novice that pulled off the shocking victory.

“I have some time to think about it,” he said in a brief interview after the penultimate town board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16. “We’ll see.”

It isn’t that much time, though. Mr. Halpin, who will be sworn in on New Year’s Day, has to run again next November because of a recent law change for even-year elections in New York.

The lead minister of North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead, an independent who ran on the Democratic line, has already begun fundraising.

Another potential supervisor candidate could be Councilman Ken Rothwell. The Republican won reelection to the Town Board in November and said he is considering screening for the position before the Riverhead Town Republican Committee.

“Ultimately, I expect there will be a number of great candidates and I will honor and respect the decision of the Riverhead Town Republican committee,” Mr. Rothwell said in a text on Tuesday, Dec. 23. “The Riverhead Town Republican committee consists of great individuals throughout the town whom I trust in guiding us towards what’s best for the town’s future.”

Mr. Rothwell reflected on Mr. Hubbard’s “steadfast” leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he prioritized the general welfare of the community by making vaccinations accessible to seniors. He also credited the supervisor for putting other town initiatives in motion.

“You have brought stability in the supervisor’s chair … You have brought countless departments together, physically from being scattered around the town, putting us all in one building here,” Mr. Rothwell said at the meeting. “The camaraderie that has grown over the past two years under your leadership, I will always be grateful for your guidance, [and] I expect that guidance to continue in the future in your endeavors.”

At the closing of the meeting, Mr. Hubbard reflected on the challenges and interesting moments of being Riverhead Town supervisor and thanked the residents for the privilege of serving them.

“The pleasure really has been all of mine,” Mr. Hubbard said. “Even though I may not have agreed with everybody all the time, it was an experience I suggest everybody try because it opens your eyes to so many things. If I had to do it all over again, I would sign up for it in triplicate.”

Mr. Hubbard — who was elected to the Town Board in 2015 after a 32-year career in law enforcement — will lead a final special town board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 30, as his final act before stepping down. But he didn’t sound like a man who was done with public service during an interview with the Riverhead News-Review shortly after the Dec. 16 meeting.

“I honestly care about the town, so when you see that people are happy with what you’ve done, it’s just a nice change from hearing some of the negativity that comes up all the time,” Mr. Hubbard said. “It’s not that people don’t have the right to negativity, they do have the right to their own feelings, but to just hear people say thank you for doing something that you like to do so much, it’s very heartwarming.”

Town Clerk James Wooten touched on how he and Mr. Hubbard share similar stories, from their deep generational roots in Riverhead to their commitments to public service as police officers and then town officials.

He thanked Mr. Hubbard for his “lifetime” of service, for speaking his mind and “never compromising” his vision for Riverhead.

Mr. Wooten also listed Mr. Hubbard’s successes during his two years as supervisor, including the completion of the Comprehensive Plan Update, upgrades to the Riverhead Water District to bring clean water to Manorville residents, the renovation of the old Town Hall, the ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and Town Square project, and the historic sale of the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall.

“Decisions have to be made that affect people, and I know you have to weigh every decision you have to improve the town and to solidify our future,” Mr. Wooten said. “I’ve come to the realization and commit to embrace this new Riverhead — to let residents and visitors enjoy all that we have to offer. Until Grumman or EPCAL is ever sold, and the economic stability with good paying jobs come to entice the younger generation to stay and invest in our town, this is a great start.”

Longtime friends Ken Zilnicki and Gordon Huszagh, who have known Mr. Hubbard for over 40 years, also reflected on his tenure.

“I don’t know anyone that has cared or done more for the Town of Riverhead,” said Mr. Zilnicki. “Not only that, you’re a great father, tremendous husband, and even a better grandfather — that’s quite a resume.

The 2026 inauguration ceremony for Mr. Halpin, Mr. Rothwell, Councilman Bob Kern, Riverhead Town Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski and Town Assessor Laverne Tennenberg will be on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. at Riverhead Town Hall. The event is open to the public, but space is limited. The ceremony can be viewed on the Channel 22 livestream, or by Zoom. Details can be found townofriverheadny.gov.