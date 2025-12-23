Two clerks arrested for selling alcohol to minors in holiday sweep

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Two Riverhead convenience store clerks were arrested Monday, Dec. 22, after selling alcohol to minors during a holiday police sweep, officials said.

Shah Hasan of Centereach 52, was arrested at the Valero station on Route 25A in Wading River. Muhammad Afzal of Patchogue, 67, was arrested at the Sunoco station on Middle Country Road in Calverton.

Both were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor, police said. They received desk appearance tickets.

Riverhead police, working with the town’s Community Awareness Program, checked 11 stores in Riverhead as part of an underage drinking enforcement effort.

Nine other businesses passed the checks, including Village Beverage and The Thirsty Cellar in Wading River, Riverhead Stationery, KD Beer and Smoke, Lucky Liquor and several gas stations.

Police said underage alcohol checks are routine but increase around the holidays, when violations tend to spike.