Disgraced doctor sentenced to two years in $1M Medicare scam

Dr. Vishnudat Seodat, 75, of Mattituck agreed to plead guilty in a federal Boston court in Dec. 2024 to conspiring to commit health care fraud. (Credit: Ana Borruto file photo)

A prominent East End family medicine doctor was sentenced to two years of supervised release on Dec. 19 in a $1 million kickback scheme that defrauded Medicare.

Dr. Vishnudat Seodat, 76, of Mattituck, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Boston federal court last December following his arrest.



According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, Dr. Seodat and others ordered hundreds of “medically unnecessary” brain scans in exchange for kickbacks between June 2013 and June 2019.

Dr. Seodat — a licensed New York medical doctor for 36 years who operated three New York Health, Inc. offices in Wading River, Riverhead and Cutchogue — was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $52,100 in forfeiture and $342,876 in restitution.

His sentence includes one year of home confinement.

Using false diagnoses, he and his co-conspirators ordered the unnecessary brain scans and submitted claims to Medicare and other insurance companies on behalf of the medical diagnostic company for payment, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The transcranial doppler (TCD) scans noted in the charges measure blood flow in parts of the brain. A principal for a mobile medical diagnostics company that performed TCD scans was also involved in the scheme.

Dr. Seodat was paid cash kickbacks of roughly $100 per test, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He announced his retirement in a letter to patients dated Nov. 20, 2024.