Jerry Halpin was sworn in as Riverhead’s new town supervisor on Jan. 1 (Ana Borruto photo).

Jerry Halpin was sworn in as Riverhead Town Supervisor on Thursday — and in his first act, the minister announced he will slash his own salary to show his desire to put taxpayers first.

Mr. Halpin — an independent who ran as a Democrat to defeat Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard by just 37 votes — will cut his pay by more than $8,000 from the $118,919 approved in the 2026 adopted town budget for town supervisor.

“I promised to rescind the raise taken by the [previous] supervisor…I’ve not done that to brag, and I’ve not done that because I am wealthy,” the 54-year-old pastor said during his inaugural address in front of a packed Town Hall board room. “I’ve done that because I believe that sacrifices start at the top and we have to catch up to this ball of taxes that is rolling down and crushing people. Sacrifice starts with us … that’s the Riverhead way.”

The pay cut directly addresses the issues Mr. Halpin raised in his campaign — most notably the 7.89% tax hike in the 2025 town budget and four consecutive years of tax cap overrides — which he said Thursday “are not new ones, and are not going anywhere.”

The political newcomer acknowledged that it is fair to call him “a novice.” But what he says he is not a novice at is being a servant leader, and he promised constituents his decision-making as supervisor will keep taxpayers in mind.

“I will miss the mark — everyone does,” Mr. Halpin told family, friends, public servants and community members who braved the cold to witness the swearing-in. “But I will do my best when I do to admit that and fail forward, and allow others to do the same.”

In laying out his priorities, Mr. Halpin expressed excitement about getting started and said he is working with the current administration on new opportunities for opening up community dialogue. He talked about establishing a town board “listening tour” of local civic meetings and said he intends to set office hours where residents can meet with him directly about their concerns.

“We will work tirelessly to establish a budget and new revenue streams to help the taxpayer,” he said. “We will work alongside the current sitting council people, who are amazing, to create new opportunities in paying our town employees better, and lessening the tax burden on each home — this is our hometown, and our future depends on each and every one of us.”

Mr. Halpin said he has already reached out to and intends to work closely with officials at the state level, in the school district and among first responders. Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio and newly elected Suffolk County Legislator Greg Doroski were among the officials in attendance.

“I believe the most incredible, smart people live in our zip codes and I know that together, we can find new solutions,” Mr. Halpin said. “But, if I try to do it alone, I would just fail.”

The lone Democrat on the five-member town board acknowledged he and the Republican council members may not always agree on certain matters, but said “sometimes out of pressure, and even conflict, comes a diamond.”

Surrounded by bright red poinsettias donated by the Gabrielsen family farm in memory of their late daughter, Kristina Gabrielsen, several other elected officials were sworn in, including Councilman Bob Kern, Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, Town Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, Deputy Highway Superintendent Andrew Dick and Town Assessor Lavern Tennenberg.

Mr. Halpin thanked his wife, Kristen, and his daughters, Sarah and Chloe, for their love and support, as well as his father, Dennis, who made the trip from the supervisor’s home state of Kentucky for the occasion.

“He’ll be the guy who will work with anybody, he’ll listen,” the proud dad said.