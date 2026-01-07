Year in Review 2025: Town Square project timeline

State and town dignitaries at the Riverhead Town Square groundbreaking. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

After decades of talks and receiving funds from the state and federal levels, the Town of Riverhead’s downtown revitalization effort made major movement this year with its crown jewel, the Town Square project. Below is a timeline of the project, including the moves made in 2025 and context from years preceding it.

Jan. 13, 2022

Riverhead Town is awarded a $10 million “Downtown Revitalization Initiative” grant from New York State. Read the complete scoop here.

June 25, 2024

Riverhead Town is awarded a $24.12 million federal RAISE grant from transportation funding. Read more here.

April 11, 2025

A public hearing is set for May 21 on the proposed eminent domain acquisition for the Long Island Science Center building and cocktail bar Craft’D’s building.

May 19, 2025

The Long Island Science Center is officially spared from the eminent domain process, allowing the organization to move forward with its East Main Street storefront expansion plans. Read more here.

May 29, 2025

Sean Kenna, co-owner of Craft’D, makes a final plea for town council members to delay the eminent domain proceedings that would take over possession of the building. Read his arguments here.

July 24, 2025

J. Petrocelli Development Associates makes its case to be the Town Square’s master developer at the qualified and eligible sponsor hearing. Read the firm’s arguments here.

Aug. 7, 2025

J. Petrocelli Development Associates are officially named the qualified and eligible sponsor by the Riverhead Town Board. Read more here.

Aug. 29, 2025

Cocktail bar Craft’D announces its closure as Riverhead Town proceeds with its Town Square project and eminent domain process. Read more here.

Sept. 12, 2025

The owners of Craft’D accept a $170,000 eminent domain settlement offer from the Town of Riverhead. Read more here.

Dec. 12, 2025

Riverhead Town hosts the Town Square project’s official groundbreaking. Get the full scoop here.