Riverhead man busted for driving with fake plates, revoked license

(Courtesy photo)

A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with forged license plates and a false registration after a traffic stop in Southampton on Tuesday, police said.

Edgar Jesus Herrera Alvarado, 51, was driving west on County Road 39 when he was pulled over around 12:15 p.m. for several traffic violations, according to Southampton Town Police.

Aside from the fraudulent documents, Mr. Herrera Alvarado also had a revoked driver’s license, police said.

He was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, all misdemeanors. He also received several traffic infractions.

Mr. Herrera Alvarado was processed at Southampton Town Police headquarters and issued a desk appearance ticket for a future court date.