Blotter: Man arrested on eight alleged counts of criminal trespass

(File photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026:

Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 27, was arrested on eight counts of alleged criminal trespass.

Willian Rodriguez Cabrera of Bellport, 33, and Kyle Harris of Riverhead, 18, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

Alvaro Choc Sacba of Calverton, 22; Hector Dilone of the Dominican Republic, 61; and Jose Torres of Riverhead, 53, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Darlene Zdenek of Selden, 60, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Marvin Cordova Garcia of Riverhead, 44, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Jacqueline Morataya of Freeport, 32, and Olimpio Colon of Riverhead, 54, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.