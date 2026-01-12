East End Arts updates are ‘In Motion’

East End Arts Council will host its final show in the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery before closing for renovations. Work by Margery Gosnell Qua. (Credit: East End Arts Council)

Changes and a movement-focused member exhibition are on the horizon at East End Arts & Humanities Council.

The non-profit organization has called the 133 E. Main St., Riverhead campus home since 1977, with administrative offices, a gallery and the arts and music school operating out of it. As part of the Town of Riverhead’s revitalization initiative, the five on-site buildings will be lifted for flood mitigation purposes.

In September, the school and headquarters moved to 206 Griffing Ave. in Riverhead to prepare for the renovation, and the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery will close its doors after the upcoming members’ gallery show wraps in March.

East End Art’s other gallery at 11 W. Main St. in Riverhead will remain open through the main campus’s construction. The organization also opened another gallery at 48 W. Main St., Riverhead on the other side of the street, thanks to help from a generous donor.

“It will be really fun to have the two Main Street galleries directly across from one another,” says executive director Wendy Weiss. “And I think we can get really creative with what we can do with that.”

