North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Jan. 15, 2026

House of the Week:

Pictured above, this “charming” and “beautifully renovated” Arts and Crafts home is just moments from the beach and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and room for a pool.

Location: New Suffolk

Price: $850,000

Broker: William Raveis, Mattituck, 631-298-0600

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 31, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

Marie Kessler Trust to Tracy Kessler & Kristi Daly, 98 Jacobs Place (600-86-4-10.001) (R) $750,000

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Nami Family Trust to Lois & John Cecere, 1104 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-4) (R) $615,000

East Marion (11939)

Lambros Gavalas & George Manolangas to Steven Zacharski LLC, 970 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-5.002) (R) $925,000

Greenport (11944)

Karen Paisley to Keith & Michelle Dutcher, 14 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-14) (R) $1,115,000

Christopher Lanzaro to Michael Verdirame & Stephanie Ebeyer, 162 Central Avenue (1001-5-1-12) (R) $1,100,000

Jamesport (11947)

Monica Desmond to Jeffrey & Susan Zieniewicz, 61 Morningside Avenue (600-93-2-16) (R) $990,000

Laurel (11948)

Edna-Mae Christie Living Trust to Van de Wetering Estates LLC, 675 North Oakwood Road (1000-127-7-15.002) (R) $715,000

Mattituck (11952)

Veronica Nasary to Randi & Sean Lally, 900 Fox Hollow Road (1000-113-6-22) (R) $2,310,000

Ellen Rieger to Vito & Shirley D’Angelo, 4235 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-25) (R) $1,580,000

Lemonaid Home LLC to Maison North Fork LLC, 2850 Reeve Road (1000-100-1-7) (R) $1,410,000

Peconic (11958)

Estate of Stella Sakowicz to Groverlane24 Corp, 725 Peconic Lane (1000-75-5-3) (R) $422,750

Riverhead (11901)

Dalia Frumkin & Lisa Brateman to George & Diane Lopez, 18 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.01-2-18) (R) $1,250,000

Eric B Besso (Referee) & 888 Pondview LLC (Defendant) to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 888 Pondview Road (600-107-2-49) (R) $833,757

Estate of Marion Stroup to Michael Bieber & Justine Ciarleglio, 19 Phillips Lane (600-46-1-16) (R) $725,000

Harriet McDonald to Ervin Fuentes, 832 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-30.001) (R) $635,000

Maria Purcell to 658 Northville Turnpike LLC, 658 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-2) (R) $540,000

William Zilnicki to Teresa Zilnicki, Sound Avenue (600-42-1-17) (V) $225,000

Shelter Island (11964)

1 Pandion Development LLC to Pandion H. Trust & Pandion W. Trust, 1 Pandion Road (700-16-1-5.002) (R) $12,850,000

Southold (11971)

Brion Lewis & Leslie Simitch to Adam & Erica True, 315 Maple Lane (1000-64-1-24) (R) $2,300,000

Kathleen Martini to Kelly & Kevin Feeney, 4710 Old North Road (1000-55-2-8.004) (R) $1,350,000

Sally McCormick & Carol Covelli to Angel Chimmo, 565 Barley Lane (1000-59-4-5.010) (R) $800,000

Integrity Equity Partners LLC to Scott DeSimone, 10715 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-37.001) (V) $600,000

Estate of Marilyn Schmitt to James & Amanda Neville, 900 Pine Avenue (1000-77-3-4) (R) $525,000

Roula Theofanis to Dennis & Pauline Yuelys, 11755 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-43.001) (R) $360,000

Wading River (11792)

Laura Page-Greifinger to Thomas & Allison Cannon, 42 Beach Club Lane (600-24-2-47) (R) $837,500

Michael & Kerryann Lutz to Justine & Claus Schleiffelder, 6 Cotton Tail Court (600-96-1-3.001) (R) $790,000

Tracy & David St. Louis to Marta Konstantatos, 16 Maple Road (600-32-3-11.002) (R) $589,000

Ellen Warren to 80 Cedar Rd Ventures LLC, 80 Cedar Road (600-27-3-42) (R) $485,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)