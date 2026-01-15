Sports roundup: SWR wrestling pins Kings Park

Shoreham’s Jake Davis (right) wrestles John Glenn’s Aidan Lee in the 138 lb weight class in December. (Credit: George Faella file photo)

Boys wrestling

Jan. 8: Shoreham-Wading River 46, Kings Park 26

Shoreham-Wading River continues its reign in Division II wrestling with yet another win in the books. The Wildcats are now 19-0 this season. Earning wins over Kings Park were 103-lb Andrew Dolson by technical fall, 110-lb Thomas Matias by major decision, 118-lb Bradley Brandt by forfeit, 126-lb Shane Cowan by technical fall, 138-lb Brady Kitchen by pin, 144-lb Gavin Mangano by pin, 165-lb John O’Neil by technical fall, 215-lb James Como by forfeit and 285-lb Connor McAlvin by decision.

SWR returns to action Friday, Jan. 16, at Miller Place. The first whistle is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

Jan. 12: Shoreham-Wading River 57, Babylon 45

Shoreham-Wading River started the season on absolute fire, dominating the competition and winning nine straight games. But after two straight losses against Center Moriches and Southampton, they needed to get back on track and did just that against Babylon. After trailing at halftime, the Wildcats fought back in the third quarter to take the lead behind the scoring of Tyler Lievre (20 points), James Cook (13) and Zach Makarewicz (12). Shoreham-Wading River outscored Babylon 35-16 in the second half of the ball game.

Shoreham-Wading River (10-2) will travel to Glenn (6-5) Friday, Jan. 16, for a 6:45 p.m. game start.

Jan. 9: Riverhead 51, Patchogue-Medford 38

After a rough start to the season, losing nine straight games, Riverhead has rebounded to win its last two contests against Central Islip and Patchogue-Medford. The Blue Waves got ahead early and stayed ahead for the entire game. Josiah Rodney equalled his season-high in points scored with 23. The senior forward connected on five three-point attempts. Landon Zaleski also had an effective game, adding 17 in the victory.

Riverhead (2-9) will look to continue its momentum, hosting Whitman (9-2) Thursday, Jan. 15, at 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jan. 9: Patchogue-Medford 34, Riverhead 26

It’s been a back-and-forth season for the girls’ basketball team at Riverhead. After a slow start that saw them lose six games in a row, Riverhead found its footing suddenly, winning its next three against Southampton, Central Islip and Longwood. The winning streak, unfortunately, came to an end in a close game against Patchogue-Medford. The game was neck and neck until the fourth quarter, when the Raiders pulled away thanks to a 12-2 run. Kyleigh Lennon led the scoring for the Blue Waves with 10 points. Carly Golz and Adriana Martinez each chipped in five.

Riverhead (3-6) will travel to Whitman (9-1) Thursday, Jan. 15, for a 6 p.m. tip.

Bowling

Jan. 7: Riverhead 35, East Hampton 1

If the Riverhead bowling team wants to make the playoffs, these are the type of games they need to dominate. After losing the last two matchups against Longwood and Sachem to put them in 4th place in League IV, they defeated East Hampton handily, putting up scores of 901, 819 and 868 to sweep the sets. Eddie Bedell continues to hold the highest team average with a 193.75. But Jayden Oliver is just about a pin behind posting a 192.54 average. Oliver has rolled the best game of the season thus far with a 267.

Only the top three finishers make the playoffs in the league, so Riverhead’s matchup on Jan. 20 against Comsewogue is a must-win.