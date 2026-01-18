Countdown to the big game: Catch NFL playoff games locally

Digger’s Ales N’ Eats in Riverhead is one of several great places to catch a playoff game. (Credit: file photo)

The NFL playoffs are in full swing and it’s four weeks until the Super Bowl, slated for February 8 this year. Round up some friends and catch a game at one of our local bars or restaurants — many have game-day specials and multiple televisions to make a memorable evening out; be sure to call or check social media for details.

Andy’s, 34 Front St., Greenport, 631-333-2525

Comfortable, family-friendly place to watch the game, with 10 TVs, free popcorn, and $10 wing specials.

The Clam Bar @ Alize Brewing, 10560 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-7793

This cozy spot in Mattituck has great vibes; check their social media for happy hour info and the latest specials.

Digger’s Ales N’ Eats, 58 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-3200

With a roomy bar and multiple TVs, this Irish pub offers great grub to go with the game, including burgers and shepherd’s pie; you’ll find specials on well drinks, beer and wings too.

Founder’s Tavern, 55500 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-3100

A cozy place to watch the game, Founder’s has a special Sunday menu at the bar, with drink specials and game day food options.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic, 631-477-1100

Half-price pizza and wings are on tap at Greenport Harbor during playoff games, along with their regular slate of tasty offerings.

Legends Restaurant & Bar, 835 First St., New Suffolk, 631-734-5123

Long known for being a great place to catch the game (or multiple games), on Mondays Legends has a $20 burger and beer special, and on Sundays has deals on loaded bloody Marys, beer buckets and wing specials from noon to 10 p.m.

Moonfish Brewery, 221 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-212-1265

This riverfront space shows multiple games on its 14 TVs. During Sunday games, Moonfish runs a special from 1-4 p.m. with $6 drafts and half-price wings.

On the Docks, 177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue, 631-886-1160

This waterside spot has multiple TVs and a special NFL menu in the bar area, which includes appetizer and drink specials.

Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0811

The Ram’s Head has two large tv screens and complimentary popcorn for patrons; anyone who shows their ferry pass gets their first beer or glass of wine on the house.

Smitty’s All American Grill at the All Star, 96 Main Road, Riverhead, 631-998-3565

With 30 HD TVs, over 30 beers on tap and game day specials, this is a fun place to watch NFL games while the family hits the lanes or the arcade.

Sophie’s Rest, 730 Main Bayview Road, Southold, 631-765-5700

While you can catch playoff games at Sophies, don’t miss the party on Super Bowl Sunday, with a free buffet, a field goal kicking contest (both men’s and women’s divisions), and drink specials; check their social media for the details.

Tuckers Taproom & Smokehouse, 9095 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-7077

Tuckers has a gametime menu for all NFL games, with items like a burger and a beer for $22, jumbo wings for $12, $20 pitchers of beer and $25 buckets of beer. For Super Bowl Sunday, they will have a $10 barbeque buffet at 5 p.m. open only to the first 50 people that pre-order on their website.

