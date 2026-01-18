Riverhead Town blanketed by snow, up to 6 inches expected

Snow on Main Road in Laurel (Credit: Larry Doc Schultz)

Riverhead Town residents woke to snow Sunday morning, with up to 6 inches expected to blanket the area by tonight.

The wet and heavy snowfall is expected to ease up during the afternoon before picking up again this evening, according to News 12 Long Island.

The National Weather Service issued a snow advisory through 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Church of the Harvest in Riverhead canceled services because of icy road conditions, according to its Facebook page.

Watch: Video of the snowfall on Main Road in Laurel taken by Larry Doc Schultz and posted to the North Fork of Long Island Facebook page

Officials are asking residents to park in driveways if possible to give plows room to work. Roads will be slick, and officials are advising residents to stay home if possible.

If you lose power, call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075 or report it online at psegliny.com.

Monday’s forecast looks better. Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be dry and sunny, though it’ll turn breezy and cold by afternoon. The rest of the week stays chilly, with Tuesday shaping up to be especially cold.

Check on your neighbors, especially elderly or homebound residents who might need help.

For the latest conditions, visit weather.gov/okx.