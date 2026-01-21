Pride Enjoy hits a sweet spot with vegan and gluten-free goodies

Janel Ordemann, owner of Pride Enjoy bakery in Wading River, with some of her vegan and gluten-free goodies. (Photo credit: Rachel Young.)

These days, gluten-free treats are readily found in grocery stores. Vegan desserts have become easy to track down, too. Gluten-free and vegan goodies, on the other hand… There’s a decided dearth of those desserts, and often the ones available don’t always pass the taste test. You know what we mean — too dense; too dry; too sugary.

Janel Ordemann, owner of alternative bakery Pride Enjoy, uses a trial-and-error method to overcome the challenges inherent to creating airy, flavorful foods that are free from standard ingredients like wheat flour, butter and eggs. Since 2020, her Wading River shop has attracted word-of-mouth customers — many of whom have food sensitivities, but plenty who just plain like Pride Enjoy’s offerings ­— from Queens to Montauk, with its always-growing assortment of cakes, quiches and baked goods, none of which contain gluten, dairy or eggs.

“I was into the challenge of replacing conventional ingredients and having there be no compromise in taste or texture,” Ordemann says of her decision to specialize in allergen-free baking after graduating from Suffolk County Community College with a dual degree in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. “I like to think outside the box and make magic happen.”

