Tiny’s brings savory and soulful wings and more to Riverhead

By Parker Schug

Marcus Edwards owns Tiny’s Famous Eats, the new soul food restaurant entering the Riverhead scene. (Credit: Marcus Edwards)

While Riverhead mourns the loss of Spicy’s BarbecueTiny’s Famous Eats, a new soul food hot spot just a few blocks away, is coming in to save the savory flavor scene. 

On Jan. 3 the business opened their doors at 226 Riverleigh Ave. in Riverhead, inspired by owner Marcus Edward’s mother, Tania Edwards.

The 10-seat, takeout-forward restaurant, described by Marcus as “the Chipotle of soul food,” has a carefully curated menu, including fried chicken wings, barbecued chicken wings, chicken tenders, deep fried fish bits, jumbo shrimp and a stacked list of sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams, macaroni salad, potato salad, mashed potatoes and corn bread. 

The selection, Marcus says, is “simple as possible and things that are really good.”

Tiny’s Famous Eats is a takeout-forward soul food eatery. (Credit: Marcus Edwards)

