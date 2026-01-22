Riverhead landmark Spicy’s BBQ torn down on West Main Street

Longtime West Main Street staple, Spicy’s Barbecue, was torn down Wednesday. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The distinctive steel-clad dining car that housed Spicy’s Barbecue for 44 years was torn down Wednesday, Jan. 21, wiping away a Riverhead landmark famous for its chicken and ribs.

All that remained of the structure at 225 W. Main St. on Thursday was debris from the demolition.

The restaurant first opened in 1978, but permanently closed its doors in June 2022. It had temporarily closed in 2018 when it was seized by New York State authorities for nonpayment of sales tax.

Spicy’s steel-clad home was a landmark near the waterfront. (Credit: File photo)

The eatery was founded and owned by Terry “Spicy” Stoner. His son, Rick, and daughter, Josie, ran the spot.

Spicy’s established its first location under the name Spicy’s Birdland in Riverhead in 1978 before opening a second location in Bellport nine years later. That location closed permanently in 2018.

Dee Muma, who also owns Dark Horse Restaurant on East Main Street, bought the one-acre riverfront property in 2012. Ms. Muma could not be reached for comment on future plans for the site.