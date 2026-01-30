‘ICE OUT’ vigil and peaceful protest this weekend in Riverhead

Community members gathered outside of Riverhead Town Hall on Jan. 9 for a peaceful vigil following the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis (Amanda Olsen photo).

Nine East End communities, including Riverhead, will host a series of vigils on Friday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in a call for peace in the wake of escalating violence by ICE agents nationwide.

A second peaceful demonstration is also planned for Saturday, Jan. 31, along Route 58 in Riverhead. All communities are invited to meet in the parking lot of the Riverhead Staples at 10 a.m. Participants will then march towards Route 58 and demonstrate until noon. Coffee and donuts will be offered.

Faith leaders and members of local advocacy groups will lead these vigils. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring a flashlight or candle.

Organizers are also holding vigils at the Village Green in Cutchogue, Mitchell Park in Greenport and outside of Shelter Island’s Town Hall on Friday evening.

“This is a coordinated response of concerned local advocacy groups and community members working together to defend our democracy and uphold our constitutional rights,” the press release read. “Both actions are peaceful gatherings within our [First] Amendment rights to gather and protest.”

The recent killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, by federal ICE agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24 sparked these vigils and peaceful demonstration. The first series took place two days after the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was also killed by a federal agent on Jan. 7.

In recent months, ICE agents have been reported in Riverhead, creating anxiety in the community over reported arrests. The increase of violence present in ICE pushed more than 200 Riverhead High School students recently to walk out during eighth period in protest.

Organizers stated in the press release the purpose of the Friday vigil and peaceful demonstration this weekend is to “demand accountability for ICE agents who are acting outside of the law, and to get our community leaders and all government officials to step up in meaningful ways to protect public safety.”