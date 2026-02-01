Blotter: Three more arrested for alleged CPCS

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from the week of Jan. 18 to 24:

Riverhead residents Kim Felder, 55, and Charles Giardinello, 50, were each arrested on two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Stewart Dylan of Riverhead, 27, was arrested on one count of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Barry Horne of Riverhead, 37, and Mark Root of Middle Island, 62, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Janelle Moore of Southampton, 43, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Leontis Jackson of Riverhead, 46, and Daniel Rubio Reyes of El Salvador, 26, were arrested on alleged town code violations.

Rita Calandra of Brooklyn, 41; Pablo Ortiz Garcia of Guatemala, 26; and Riverhead residents Mariquis Wilkins, 39, Hector Guarcas- Suruy, 32, and Kevin Cevallos Ortiz, 21, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.