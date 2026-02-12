Honoring Black History Month 

Student artist Lux Coppola, teacher Laura Sandberg-DeJohn and student artist Emily George of Center Moriches High School with their portrait of Lorraine Hansberry, part of the MLK Portrait Project at Floyd Memorial Library. (Credit: Courtesy of East End Arts and Humanities Council)

Black History Month puts a focus on the culture, history and vast accomplishments of Black Americans. Have a look at some of the events happening locally to celebrate these achievements and contributions.

17th Annual Black History Month Celebration | Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, 631-369-6723

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 12 for this annual celebration featuring student performances, district-wide student projects, community guests and more. For more info, look here.

Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future | H. Lee Dennison Building Plaza, 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge

From 6-8 p.m. on Thursday,February 19, this program is sponsored by Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, the Suffolk County African American Advisory Board, and the Suffolk County Office of Multicultural Affairs & Community Engagement. For details, click here.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution | Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead, 631-727-3228

On Friday, February 20 from 1-2:15 p.m., the Riverhead Library screens this documentary, which paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War. Free; for more information, click here.

Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space | Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4134

The library screens this PBS documentary on Monday, February 23 from 1-3 p.m. on author and anthropologist Hurston, who was a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Free, must register. To sign up, click here.

America and The Black Vote Forum | Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead, 631-727-3228

On Wednesday, February 25 at 5 p.m., a nonpartisan forum will explore the historical legacy and impact of the Black vote, with civic leaders, attorneys and advocates; a musical performance by reggae artist Winston Ire will follow. Sponsored by local nonprofit the African American Educational and Cultural Festival; free, limited seating. For more information and to reserve, look here.

3rd Annual Black History on Screen: Media Mavens | Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343

On Thursday, Feb. 26, this event honors Thema Ponton, award-winning News 12 Long Island anchor, and includes a film screening of Mr. Soul, with a discussion moderated by Mark “MK” McLaughlin, chair of Riverhead’s Anti-Bias Task Force. Sponsored by the Suffolk Theater and the Riverhead Lions Club; doors open at 6:30 p.m., discussion at 7 p.m., film screening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained here.

Amistad | Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead, 631-727-3228

On Friday, Feb. 27 catch a screening of Amistad, the 1997 historical drama by Steven Spielberg that tells the story of an 1839 mutiny aboard the Spanish slave ship La Amistad. The screening runs from 1-3:30 p.m.; free, with concession stand snacks available. For details, look here.

Ongoing:

MLK Portrait Project | Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, 631-477-0660

The East End Arts and Humanities Council sponsors the 6th annual Portrait Project celebrating Black History Month, which features artwork by Long Island high school students. The student artists create large-scale mosaic portraits of important civil rights movement figures, which are assembled into larger pieces. The MLK Portrait Project 2026 will be on display during Black History Month at the library through March 29; for more details, look here.

See Their Names | Virtual Exhibit

A collaboration between the Shelter Island Historical Society and Sylvester Manor, this virtual exhibit features stories and documents highlighting African American Shelter Islanders, both enslaved and free. The exhibit can be viewed here.

