SWR middle schoolers celebrate P.S. I Love You Day

Albert G. Prodell Middle School students wrote positive messages on Purple Heart cards for P.S. I Love You Day on Feb. 13. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River School District)

Albert G. Prodell Middle School students and staff celebrated P.S. I Love You Day on Friday, Feb. 13, to highlight the importance of mental health and recognize when peers might need an extension of kindness.

School windows filled with colorful lighthouses donning empowering and positive messages, created by the Best Buddies Club, greeted students and staff as they entered the school last week as a reminder that everyone is important. The lighthouse, chosen as the theme for the 2026 celebration, represented a beacon in the dark and also a call to action for community members to reach out to those who may feel lost.

Student Julialyn Huwer read the morning announcements and encouraged peers to make a card during lunch for someone they care about.

“Together, we can break the stigma around mental health and support one another,” Julialyn said.

Albert G. Prodell social worker Andrea Monz-Raciti and school counselors and Leadership Club advisers Lauren Waldron and Eugene Sicoli helped students create the Mental Health Awareness and P.S. I Love You Day bulletin board. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

P.S. I Love You Day is a national movement held on the second Friday of February to bring importance to mental health, decrease bullying and foster a supportive community. This year marked the 16th annual celebration of the messaging.

Students wore purple to demonstrate their commitment to the message of the day. The Student Council and Leadership Club at Albert G. Prodell Middle School hung flyers around the school, created bulletin boards and shared information during advisory periods about the day’s importance.

School counselors and Leadership Club advisers Eugene Sicoli and Lauren Waldron and school social worker Andrea Monz-Raciti also assisted students who created a bulletin board with positive messages.

During lunch periods, Student Council and Leadership Club members held a Valentine’s Day card fundraiser where they offered free P.S. I Love You Day cards and sold lighthouse gifts to accompany this year’s theme.