Blizzard of 2026 hammers Riverhead with nearly two feet of snow

The Hudson-Sydlowski House at the Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead blanketed in snow (courtesy buildings and grounds manager Matt Boyle)

The historic Blizzard of 2026 dumped nearly two feet of snow on Riverhead since slamming the region Sunday and another 3 to 7 inches is expected to fall into late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 19.7 and 22.5 inches of total snow have been reported as of Monday morning in Riverhead. The NWS recorded 6 to 7 inches in Jamesport and 8 to 10 in Manorville on Sunday night.

The Riverhead Town Highway crews have been working around the clock to clear the roads, but due to winds gusting up to 60 mph, they are far from finished.

“In 32 years, I’ve never seen a worse storm,” highway superintendent Mike Zaleski said on a call Monday morning. “It’s just such a snail’s pace because of the conditions — the amount of snow and the wind just made the difficulty times 10.”

Mr. Zaleski said the highway department is having a difficult time keeping the main roads clear. The north-south farming roads that are prone to snow drifts were also hit hard. Some of the snow plows got stuck as well. He said his crews are most likely going to need another day to clean up the blizzard aftermath.

A countywide travel ban is in effect until 3:30 p.m. today. Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin also issued a non-essential travel ban on all Riverhead roads on Sunday afternoon. The ban has helped keep people off the roads during snow plowing, Mr. Zaleski said. However, he said he would like to see it extended to Tuesday morning.

Parking remains prohibited on either side of Riverhead roadways, according to the supervisor’s proclamation issued on Sunday. Violators of any local emergency order are guilty of a Class B Misdemeanor and could face up to $500 in fines or 90 days in jail, the proclamation said.

PSEG Long Island said the storm has downed trees, branches and wires, and is currently affecting 15,118 of 1.2 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways. Over 5,000 customers have had power restored so far.

An outage impacting 67 customers near Doctor’s Path and Sound Avenue in Riverhead is currently being assessed by PSEG, according to its power map.

The Cross Sound Ferry canceled all departures on Monday due to the storm. The Long Island Railroad suspended all service as of 1 a.m. Monday.

Riverhead Central School District and Shoreham-Wading River Central School District are closed for snow days. Riverhead Town Hall is also closed due to the weather.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.