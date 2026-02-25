Eileen Shanahan, founder of Warrior Ranch Foundation, and recipient of the Tribute and Honor Foundation’s Awareness & Remembrance Award (Elizabeth Sagarin photo).

The founder of the Calverton-based Warrior Ranch Foundation — which offers equine therapy to veterans, first responders and their families — was recognized for her advocacy work.

Eileen Shanahan received the Awareness & Remembrance Award from the Tribute and Honor Foundation at its fifth annual awards ceremony and gala, held Feb. 7 at The Crescent Beach Club in Bayville.

Ms. Shanahan, a lifelong lover of horses and a member of a military family, formed the nonprofit in 2016. She was one of eight honorees recognized at the event, which paid tribute to five veterans and three veteran supporters, including the Warrior Ranch Foundation.

The Awareness & Remembrance Award is given to an individual or organization whose work “elevates understanding, healing and support for veterans and their families,” the organization said.

“It is an honor to stand alongside so many individuals who have dedicated their lives to service,” Ms. Shanahan said. “At Warrior Ranch Foundation, we believe healing happens in community. To be recognized in this way by the Tribute and Honor Foundation is both humbling and deeply meaningful.”

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, left, Eileen Shanahan, Jim Ford, Deb Rothwell, and Riverhead Town Councilman Ken Rothwell gather during the 5th Annual Tribute and Honor Awards Ceremony and Fundraising Gala. (Courtesy Tribute and Honor Foundation) Group photo of the eight honorees, including Eileen Shanahan of Warrior Ranch Foundation (sixth from left), board members, family members, elected officials, and community leaders (Elizabeth Sagarin photo) Eileen Shanahan outside of Warrior Ranch in Calverton. (Nicholas Grasso file photo)

For some veterans, battle trauma and subsequent solitude has led to depression, substance abuse and suicide attempts. Warrior Ranch participants have cited the program, as well as other similar initiatives and networks, as crucial to their healing.

“From the very beginning, these awards were created not only to recognize service, but to shine a light on issues that matter deeply to the veteran community,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president and founder of the Tribute and Honor Foundation. “Eileen Shanahan and Warrior Ranch Foundation embody that mission. Their work honors the invisible wounds of service and creates space for those who have served — and for the families who stand beside them — to find strength, connection, and hope.”

Riverhead Town Councilman Kenneth Rothwell and his wife, Debra, who both volunteer at Warrior Ranch, attended the gala in support of Ms. Shanahan.

“Eileen Shanahan and the Warrior Ranch Foundation are providing an extraordinary service to our veterans, first responders and their families,” Mr. Rothwell said. “Their commitment to healing and connection strengthens the entire community. I am proud to see this important work recognized by the Tribute and Honor Foundation.”