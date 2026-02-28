Letters to the Editor: Thank you!

Plowing at the King Kullen shopping center in Wading River. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Flanders

Thank you!

I accidentally dropped my wallet outside the Wading River True Value hardware store. When I realized I was missing it, shopping at the nearby King Kullen, I went back to the hardware store. The time in between was at least 20 minutes and I had very little hope I would be given good news by the True Value cashier.

I was completely floored to find that a patron, who must have entered the store right after I left, had turned in a wallet they found on the pavement outside the store. There are good — no, great — people left in this world.

Thank you, sincerely, whoever you are. I hope and pray I can pay that forward myself, at some point. God bless you.

Charlie Benkov

Manorville

Water woes

I find it amazing that the Navy contaminated all the water for the wells around surrounding areas and then the government granted Suffolk County Water Authority millions of dollars to put in the water — and then we have to pay for it and we get charged for it.

SCWA messed up the roads, as well as my driveway, and the water goes into my basement when it rains. After numerous complaints, they chalked it up as an old problem, which it never was.

Steve Balos

Wading River

Government and cybersecurity

Ransomware and cybersecurity issues in general are risky and costly nationwide. The Department of Defense cyber defense budget was increased significantly in its latest budget. However, non-military cybersecurity staffing was cut substantially by Musk’s DOGE operatives. They fired over 130 cyber experts in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as well as eliminating specialized cybersecurity officers in multiple other agencies.

Beyond that, DOGE operatives themselves demanded access to massive amounts of previously protected citizen data. In August, the office of the national cyber director got its first leader with no experience in that field (but he was CEO of the Repubican National Committee)! Having trusted and respectful relationships with allies is important for cybersecurity, but that is also in decline.

Note: The House vote to enact the DOGE cuts was close, with a few GOP defectors, but Congressman Lalota did vote “yes” on them. Meanwhile, spending increases for ICE and CBP dwarfed the cyber cuts. Priorities count.

Alan Daters

Riverhead

Clarity and consistency

As Congressman Nick LaLota seeks reelection this year, Long Island voters deserve clarity when it comes to environmental policy.

He has supported important local conservation efforts — including protecting the Pine Barrens and restoring the Long Island Sound. Those initiatives matter to our communities.

Yet it is difficult to reconcile that local support with his votes in Washington to weaken national environmental standards.

Federal policies on vehicle emissions, methane pollution, and clean energy incentives directly affect Long Island. Our air quality and flood risk depend in part on national climate policy. Our energy costs are shaped by federal energy investment decisions.

These choices extend beyond emissions rules. Mr. LaLota has supported expanding oil and gas leasing on public lands and weakening protections for sensitive areas. While corporations benefit, coastal communities like ours bear the long-term climate and infrastructure costs. This is not a neutral tradeoff; national environmental policy reaches our shoreline.

If we support conservation locally, we should ensure our federal votes reflect that commitment nationally.

Jeanne Fallot

Mattituck

About the inlet

On behalf of the Mattituck Park District, I wish to commend Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine for his recent statement to the Army Corps of Engineers that address the dredging requirements at Mattituck Inlet. In his statement, Mr. Romaine restates his support for the funding and preparation of a Section 111 study, which is now required for the Corps to perform the much-needed sand replenishment at Bailie Beach.

Since the creation of the inlet and the positioning of the jetties, this has been recognized as a routine maintenance responsibility of the Corps, however it has not been done since 2014. As a result of the failure to perform this routine maintenance the sand at Bailie beach has all but disappeared and we are now facing a serious threat of a breach.

We appreciate the initiative and support of Mr. Romaine, as well as the continued support of our local officials.

Kevin Byrne

MPD commissioner and chairman

Cutchogue

American patriotism

Our Founding Fathers gave us a precious gift — a constitutional democracy. But democracy is a fragile thing that requires the commitment and courage of true patriots to defend it — people like the citizens of Minnesota. But here’s the rub: What is a true patriot?

An American patriot is someone who embraces and adheres to the values and ideals of American democracy as stated in the United States Constitution and has the courage to defend those values. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land; no act or law that violates the Constitution is legal. The Constitution establishes our government, separating the powers of government among three equal branches, and provides a system of checks and balances to prevent abuse of power. Perhaps most importantly, our Constitution guarantees our rights and liberties.

The Constitution is so important that the president, vice-president, all cabinet members, all members of Congress, all federal and state employees, all judges, and all members of the military swear a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and pledge full faith and allegiance to our Constitution.

There is a special place in hell for those who swear that oath and then betray it. Especially elected officials, judges and others in a position of power over the people.

Jack Gibbons