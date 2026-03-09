Riverhead man charged with Leandra’s Law DWI after police find three children in car

A Riverhead man with three young children in his car was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Saturday, March 7, police said.

Amilcar Carreto Lopez, 31, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma when he was stopped at about 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Union Avenue.

Police determined Mr. Carreto Lopez was intoxicated, authorities said. Officials said that three kids — ages 3 months, 2 years and 4 years — and an adult passenger were also in the vehicle at the time.

He was taken into custody and charged with the felony of driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Mr. Carreto Lopez was arraigned Sunday, March 8. The vehicle was impounded.