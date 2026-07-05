Blotter: One man, two days, 11 counts

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from June 21 to June 27:

Angel Cuscul Torres of Sound Beach, 29, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Roman Lorin of Woodbury, 60, was arrested on two counts of alleged forcible touching.

Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 27, was arrested for alleged petit larceny, prostitution and criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as eight counts of alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Shawanna James of Riverhead, 53, was arrested for alleged prostitution.

Jose Zurdo-Xuya of Guatemala, 33, was arrested for alleged false personation.

Frank Mosca of Holbrook, 51, and Erik Barrios Caal of Mattituck, 34, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Kenneth Hughes of Riverhead, 38, was arrested on a parole warrant.

Breanna Walsh of East Northport, 23, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Corey Young of Manorville, 31, was arrested for alleged petit larceny and on an arrest warrant.

Miguel Cuamaticla, 35, was arrested on two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police listed his home location as both Hampton Bays and Manhattan.

Armando Rojas of Flanders, 40; Melvin Hernandez Xajap of Flanders/Riverside, 35; and Alvaro Osorio Borja, 18, residence unknown, were arrested on town code violations.

Ezekiel Ramero of Riverhead, 18; Alvaro Osorio of Riverhead, 18; and Elmer Portillo Jumique of Guatemala, 18, were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

Engell Leon-Garcia of Riverhead, 29, was arrested on a warrant and for alleged criminal mischief.



Police also reported one juvenile arrest.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.