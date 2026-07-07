Riverhead opens yard waste sites for storm debris cleanup

Riverhead has opened two yard waste drop-off sites after severe Fourth of July weekend storms knocked down trees across town.

The Youngs Avenue facilities will be open Wednesday, July 8, through Sunday, July 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

The Town Highway Department is also continuing to clear debris from trees that fell from the town right-of-way.

“My team is working tirelessly to clean up the roads and create safe, passable roads,” said Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski. “The full cleanup will take some time, but I’m proud of the work and dedication my group has exhibited in response to the weather event.”

Cars, pickup trucks and single-axle trailers are allowed. Dump trucks, dual-axle trailers and commercial landscape vehicles are prohibited. Bamboo will not be accepted.