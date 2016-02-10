Southampton Blotter: Unlicensed driver charged with felony, DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Hampton Bays last Saturday.

Arlin Castro, 22, was driving a silver pickup truck out of Southampton Town police headquarters parking lot on Old Riverhead Road about 6 a.m. when he crossed over a double yellow line, officials said. Mr. Castro was reportedly “highly intoxicated,” smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and watery bloodshot eyes. He told police he’d had “five Heinekens and two shots of Fireball,” and performed poorly on all field sobriety tests, officials said.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a felony, aggravated DWI and DWI, both misdemeanors, and a traffic violation.

• A 34-year-old Sag Harbor man was charged with driving while intoxicated late Saturday night after a traffic stop on Flanders Road.

Oscar Bautista was charged with DWI.

• New York State police arrested a Riverhead man for possessing forged documents in Riverside last Saturday.

Ever Yac Ovalle, 19, was stopped on Riverleigh Avenue for traffic violations and was later charged with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument after he was found to have a forged social security card and a forged resident card, officials said.

• A Riverside man was arrested for DWI in Riverside last Saturday.

After Jose Pineda-Medina, 27, was stopped for a traffic infraction while traveling north on Flanders Road about 5:10 a.m., police discovered he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and DWI, both misdemeanors, as well as multiple traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for DWI in Westhampton last Saturday.

Joselyn Palomocastro, 20, was stopped near Old Riverhead Road for multiple traffic violations about 3:15 a.m. when police noticed she smelled of alcohol, officials said. She performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI and multiple traffic infractions, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested for DWI in Flanders last Sunday.

Walfred Lopez, 24, was seen crossing lanes near Cypress Avenue and Silver Brook Road about 3:05 a.m. and also had a broken taillight, officials said. Police said Mr. Lopez was intoxicated, unlicensed and driving an unregistered car.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and multiple traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for DWI in Riverside last Tuesday.

Gregory Powell, 53, was stopped for a traffic infraction about 6:30 p.m. on Flanders Road when police noticed he smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech, officials said. He failed a pre-screen breath test and admitted to “drinking a few beers,” officials said. His car also was unregistered and had switched plates, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and multiple traffic violations.

• State police arrested a Southampton man for DWI in Riverside last Sunday.

Edgar Garcia Gomez, 26, was stopped on Flanders Road for failing to stay in his lane and was then charged with misdemeanor DWI, officials said.

• Police arrested a Medford man for assault in Riverhead last Sunday.

Brian Walker, 52, reportedly had a verbal dispute with another man on Roanoke Avenue about 11:30 a.m., which escalated when Mr. Walker punched the man in the face, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Monday.

Dedra Trent, 43, was stopped about 9:20 a.m. on Flanders Road after the officer’s license plate recognition camera detected she had a suspended registration and insurance lapse, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

• Police arrested a Ridge woman for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Tuesday.

Hailey Marzigliano, 20, was stopped for driving with a broken brake light about 12:05 a.m. near the traffic circle on Flanders Road when police learned she had a suspended license for an expired registration, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Tuesday.

Herman Raymundo, 42, was stopped for an equipment violation at around 4:45 p.m. on Flanders Road when police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays last Tuesday.

Nelson Martinez, 59, was driving without headlights on East Montauk Highway about 10:50 p.m. when police learned his license was suspended for failing to answer a summons, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and multiple traffic violations.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Westhampton last Thursday.

Robert Taylor, 30, was stopped for speeding on Sunrise Highway about 4:25 a.m. when police learned he had an active bench warrant and a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and multiple violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

