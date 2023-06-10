Southampton Blotter: Arrests for driving while intoxicated

At about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, Southampton Town police arrested Cristian Alvarez- Moncada of Calverton, 24, who was observed sleeping behind the wheel of his running vehicle, while blocking the parking lot entrance at the Budget Inn at 30 Lake Ave. in Riverside. It was determined that he was operating his motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition.

Mr. Alvarez-Moncada was arrested, taken to Southampton police headquarters for processing and held for a morning arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court at morning arraignment. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

• On Saturday, June 3, about 12:31 a.m., Southampton Town police arrested Miguel Flores-Salas, 26, of Hampton Bays. Flores-Salas was observed in his stopped vehicle on Flanders Road after failing to maintain his lane of travel. An interview determined that he had been driving in an intoxicated condition. He was arrested, taken to Southampton police headquarters for processing and held for a morning arraignment. He was charged with DWI and multiple traffic violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.