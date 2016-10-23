Riverhead Blotter: Jamesport man charged with DWI on Route 58

A Jamesport man was arrested last Wednesday on a drunken driving charge on Route 58, Riverhead Town police said.

Eric Warner, age and address unavailable, was reportedly driving erratically westbound on Main Road in Jamesport around 5:45 p.m., police said.

An officer located Mr. Warner on Route 58 near the intersection with Northville Turnpike and observed him failing to maintain his lane of travel, officials said. He was pulled over in the Peconic Bay Medical Center parking lot and charged with DWI, police said.

• A 20-year-old unlicensed driver was arrested Saturday on a drunken driving charge in Riverhead, according to a police report.

Angel Cortez, address unavailable, was pulled over around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Doctors Path and Middle Road and found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and having a broken windshield, officials said.

• Two women were seen stealing children’s and men’s clothing from Gap at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday morning, police said. The estimated value of the stolen items was about $700, officials said.

The suspects were described as black women, one wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, and the other wearing a black and white top and black pants, police said.

They concealed the items beneath three Under Armour shopping bags and were seen leaving in a silver Nissan toward Route 58, officials said.

• Joel Castillo, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana Monday morning around 3:30 a.m. on Pulaski Street, police said.

Mr. Castillo was located in a “suspicious vehicle” on the grounds of Pulaski Street Elementary School by an officer who saw a marijuana “blunt” in the ashtray, at which point Mr. Castillo was asked to get out of the car, police said.

The officer then found a plastic bottle containing marijuana and three Xanax pills, officials said.

• Douglas Doyle, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at police headquarters, officials said.

The charge stems from a Sept. 5 incident at Goodale Farms on Main Road in Aquebogue, police said.

• Thurston Bell, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Tuesday afternoon at Home Depot on Route 58, police said.

• Stacey Weidner, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday afternoon on Middle Road in Riverhead, police said.

• Elena Vera, age and address unavailable, was charged with three counts of petit larceny Friday morning at police headquarters, officials said.

• An unknown man removed about $300 worth of merchandise from the North Face store at Tanger Outlets Monday night, according to police.

• Someone entered an unlocked bedroom on Hallett Street in Riverhead last Tuesday afternoon and stole an unspecified number of items, according to police.

• A leaf blower was reported stolen from a home in The Preserve in Baiting Hollow last Wednesday night, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

