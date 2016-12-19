Southampton Town police hosting citizens academy in March

Anyone interested in joining the Southampton Town Police Department’s citizens academy will have an opportunity to do so in March.

During the 12-week program, residents will be given the chance to experience what officers go through on a daily basis, according to a police press release. Citizens academy starts March 1 and takes place one night a week from 6 to 9 p.m.

While Southampton Town residents will be given priority, consideration for non-town residents will be made based on availability.

For an application, email Lt. Susan Ralph at [email protected]. The application submission deadline is Jan. 27.

