Southampton Blotter: Holbrook woman caught with heroin following crash

A Holbrook woman was arrested on drug charges last Saturday night after she crashed her vehicle into a guardrail on County Road 51 in Riverhead, police said.

Following the crash, police found that 28-year-old Alicia Hadley was in possession of a small quantity of heroin, officials said. She was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for an evaluation and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• An unlicensed Riverhead man was arrested Saturday around 9 a.m. at McDonald’s in Riverside after police pulled him over for having illegally tinted windows, police said.

Anibal Cardona-Yoc, 34, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic violations, police said.

• A Riverside man was arrested Friday night on a drunken driving charge in Hampton Bays, police said.

Santos Tocay-Ajcuc, 41, was driving on Flanders Road around 10:20 p.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic infraction, a report states. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Friday night on a drunken driving charge in Riverside, police said.

Ihor Yantukhovskyy, 51, was driving on Flanders Road around 9:45 p.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic infraction, a report states. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• An unlicensed Southold man was arrested Saturday night on drug charges in Flanders, police said.

David Torrento, 21, was driving on County Road 105 around 7:15 p.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic infraction, a report states. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Carlos Xuya, 21, of Riverhead was arrested last Monday around 3:30 p.m. on Flanders Road in Hampton Bays and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding, police said.

• Miguel Cuscul Torres, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested Friday shortly after 11 a.m. at the Riverside traffic circle and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. During the investigation, police also found that Southampton Town Justice Court had issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to pay a fine, a report states.

• A resident who lives on Pleasure Drive in Flanders reported last Monday that $210 in cash and anti-epileptic medication were stolen from her purse, police said.

• A resident who lives on Flanders Road in Flanders reported last Thursday that $250 in cash was stolen from her room, police said.

• A resident who lives on Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders reported last Thursday that someone punctured her tires overnight in her driveway, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

